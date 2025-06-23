PETRONAS Lubricants India Secures Aftermarket Service Fill Contract from Mahindra Automotive Division, Strengthening Its Presence in India

[From L-R]

R. Veeraghavan, Senior Vice President Strategic Sourcing, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; and Binu Chandy, Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Lubricants India Pvt. Ltd at the signing ceremony.​

MUMBAI, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 June 2025 –PETRONAS Lubricants (India) Pvt. Ltd. (PLIPL), a subsidiary of PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI), has been awarded the Aftermarket Service Fill contract by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Mahindra), India’s leading SUV manufacturer, strengthening its footprint in the country’s automotive lubricant segment.

PLIPL will be the sole distributor of vehicle fluids to Mahindra’s authorised dealers, workshops and stockists under the Maximile brand within Mahindra’s South Zone Distribution network in India. This includes engine oils, transmission oils, axle oils and steering fluids, spanning 50 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs), catering to a wide range of passenger cars and SUVs across the region.

This collaboration marks a strategic step for PLIPL, reinforcing its commitment to deliver high performance, OEM-aligned solutions to India’s rapidly growing automotive market. Through decades of engineering expertise, PLIPL’s innovative products will now be accessible to a broader market, enabling more customers to experience its award-winning Fluid Technology Solutions™ while supporting the future of mobility in India with Mahindra as a trusted partner.

Binu Chandy, Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Lubricants India Pvt. Ltd. [7th from Left] and R. Veeraghavan, Senior Vice President Strategic Sourcing, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., [6th from Left] accompanied by other PETRONAS Lubricants International and Mahindra representatives at the signing ceremony held in Mumbai on 19 June 2025.​

It reflects a shared vision between Mahindra and PETRONAS Lubricants International for delivering superior quality and performance in the automotive sector. With proven capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, and global distribution, PETRONAS Lubricants International is ideally positioned to support Mahindra’s expansive service network and evolving customer expectations.

The agreement was signed by Binu Chandy, Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Lubricants India Pvt. Ltd. and R. Veeraraghavan, Senior Vice President Strategic Sourcing, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., at the signing ceremony held in Mumbai on 19 June 2025.

About PETRONAS Lubricants International

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, Malaysia’s dynamic global energy group. Established in 2008, PLI manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricant products in over 100 markets internationally. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI also has offices around the world including Turin, Belo Horizonte, Beijing, and Chicago. PLI is the technical resource behind PETRONAS’ partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, responsible for the design, development and delivery of the Fluid Technology Solutions™, which includes customised lubricants, fuels and transmission fluids to power the Silver Arrows.

We are a progressive energy and solutions partner, enriching lives for a sustainable future. Our commitment remains to conduct and grow our business in ways that contribute positively to society and the environment.

PLI is driving an aggressive business growth agenda as one of the leading global lubricants companies at the forefront of the industry, providing custom-made solutions for every need. For more information, please visit www.pli-petronas.com.