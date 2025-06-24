Fullout Unveils Ribbed Dusty Rose Gold Collection: Empowering Women Through Stylish Activewear

New ribbed activewear collection from FullOut for a better yoga and fitness experience.

Introducing the Ribbed Activewear Collection

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 June 2025 – As a Singapore-based brand, Fullout stands out by blending functionality with fashion. Fullout is dedicated to curating activewear and athleisure wear that offers modern women with both performance and style. As part of the Velo Velo group, a leading distributor of cycling apparel and performance wear, Fullout blends global quality with regional relevance to create pieces that feel as good as they look. The Ribbed Activewear Collection from NYC’s Kynd Society is a testament to elegance and performance.

Featuring sports bras, leggings, and shorts, each piece is crafted with ribbed fabric that offers both comfort, a flattering fit and stunning colours like dusty rose gold and periwinkle blue. Some features of our ribbed collection includes:

Its exceptional elasticity provides comfort and flexibility to move with the body during exercise, and hence, suitable for medium to high intensity workouts.

The material that hugs the body contours and smooths them out evenly as it has a compressive active fit.

The design consists of a complex knit structure that ensures breathability and consistency of the fabric over a period of time.

Our ribbed collection, which does not slip or shift, making the activewear great for HIIT, running and yoga.

FullOut offers an affiliate program designed to welcome individuals into the FullOut community. Yoga, Pilates, spin, dance, rowing, climbing, and MMA instructors, as well as professional athletes, are eligible to join the squad and receive a 25% discount on merchandise.

FullOut also has an affiliate program for everyone to be part of the FullOut community. Affiliate members are encouraged to create content on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and will earn a 15% commission on every merchandise sale made through their unique affiliate link. Customers are encouraged to tag @fulloutactivewear on Instagram and hashtag #GoFullout to share their looks to be featured on the FullOut Instagram page.

Now available at FullOut and Velo Velo MY.

FullOut Activewear

Derived from a dance term signifying maximum energy and performance, “Fullout” embodies the spirit of giving one’s all. This ethos is reflected in their carefully selected apparel that motivates and empowers women—whether they’re hitting the gym, attending a yoga class, or enjoying a casual brunch. Fullout’s collaboration with Kynd Society brings globally recognized activewear to the Asian market, with designs and materials tailored specifically to local needs such as climate, fit preferences, and lifestyle. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and more have been spotted in our kits.