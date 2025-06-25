DL Holdings and ViaBTC Sign a Non-Binding Term Sheet for Strategic Cooperation in Digital Assets

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 June 2025 – DL Holdings Group Limited (1709.HK) issued a voluntary announcement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 24, 2025, stating that it has signed a non-legally binding term sheet with ViaBTC Holdings Limited (hereinafter referred to as “ViaBTC”). The two parties plan to establish a joint venture to initiate in-depth collaboration and jointly explore the broad prospects of the digital assets and blockchain services sector.

The announcement reveals that DL Holdings and ViaBTC intend to engage in deep collaboration across several areas, including: joint conduct over-the-counter (OTC) cryptocurrency trading service; provision of professional asset management and family office services for OTC and/or cryptocurrency mining clients to meet their diversified wealth management needs. The two parties also plan to explore other potential business collaborations, such as establishing a Bitcoin (BTC) reserve, developing a virtual asset trading and virtual asset management platform licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong, and further expanding their business footprint. Additionally, DL Holdings Group plans to apply for a stablecoin license to provide comprehensive digital payment solutions for cross-border transactions.

The collaboration between DL Holdings and ViaBTC is highly significant. For DL Holdings, this partnership will help bridge the traditional and digital asset sectors, leveraging ViaBTC’s mature crypto infrastructure and synergizing with its extensive professional expertise in financial advisory, securities trading, and brokerage services. Through the establishment of a joint venture, DL Holdings will gain access to the high-growth digital asset and blockchain services sector.

Moreover, this collaboration will enable DL Holdings to extend its existing asset management and family office services to OTC and cryptocurrency mining clients, creating diversified revenue streams, expanding market coverage, and enhancing shareholder returns.

Founded in 2016, ViaBTC is a blockchain technology company offering services covering a variety of digital assets. Its core business, the cryptocurrency mining pool, supports multiple cryptocurrencies and payment methods. It currently ranks as the third-largest Bitcoin mining pool globally, boasting profound technical expertise and extensive industry experience.

This strategic collaboration with ViaBTC marks another critical step in DL Holdings’ “Technology-Empowered Finance” strategy. By integrating with its subsidiary NeuralFin’s AI financial ecosystem platform, DL Holdings is gradually building a three-dimensional business matrix that spans traditional finance, digital assets, and intelligent investment advisory.

Andy Chen, Chairman of the Board of DL Holdings and NeuralFin, commented: “From NeuralFin’s AI financial assistant to ViaBTC’s blockchain infrastructure, we are building a seamlessly connected next-generation financial services network. In the future, whether users are managing traditional stocks, funds, or Bitcoin and stablecoins, they will be able to do so efficiently within the same intelligent ecosystem.”

Moving forward, NeuralFin’s powerful AI capabilities may deeply integrate with ViaBTC’s digital asset business—for example, using intelligent algorithms to provide cryptocurrency investors with real-time risk monitoring, cross-market asset allocation advice, and customized investment strategies based on blockchain data. ViaBTC’s mining pool resources and compliant trading platform will also expand the one-click configuration scenarios for digital assets for NeuralFin users, further strengthening the synergy between “AI + blockchain” and providing technology for the digital transformation of global financial institutions.

