Find the Coins at SG’s Latest Instagrammable Hotspot in #HuntTheMouse – LyndenWoods Edition

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 June 2025 – From 20 June to 13 July 2025, Singapore Science Park 1 is the new hunting ground for #HuntTheMouse – LyndenWoods Edition (the “Edition”).

In this second iteration of #HuntTheMouse thematic pop-up hunt (the “hunt” or “game”), 64 game coins worth 50 million of STAR$® (“Credits”), equivalent to S$50,000 in value, which can be used to pay or offset purchases at CapitaLand malls, will be hidden in Singapore Science Park 1. The hunting ground is conveniently located right outside Kent Ridge MRT Station on the Circle Line.

Game coins will be hidden in easy-to-access public areas, including Geneo’s community spaces such as The Canopy and The Seed, and around the LyndenWoods condominium showroom. The first player or team to find the game coin gets to redeem Credits of corresponding value. There are four LyndenWoods Coins and sixty Science Park Coins, worth S$5,000 and S$500 of Credits respectively.

It is recommended that players follow the hints released on Sqkii’s social media such as Instagram and Facebook, and the real-time map on the game website to locate these hidden game coins and exchange them for Credits.

One LyndenWoods Coin, in wood and slightly bigger than the size of a Singapore 20 cents coin, will be hidden every Saturday for four weeks from 21 June to 12 July 2025. Once it is hidden, five free hints will be released in rapid-fire mode every hour from 14:00hr (SGT) onwards. There will also be one free tip every weekday on Sqkii social media channels (Facebook and Instagram) to help players prepare for the LyndenWoods Coin drop on Saturdays.

Sixty Science Park Coins, identifiable by their silver colour, will be released progressively over the game period.

There are power-ups to help players get ahead in their hunt. To use these power-ups, players simply have to complete a mission to earn Crystals for the activation of these power-ups:

Circle Shrink – Use this power-up to shrink Science Park Coin circles to narrow down selected coin location.

– Use this power-up to shrink Science Park Coin circles to narrow down selected coin location. Coin Sonar – This power-up allows players to scan the area around them to zoom in to a more precise location for a Science Park Coin. There are three scan ranges: 25m, 50m, or 100m, each requiring different numbers of Crystals. Each scan gives the player instant feedback on whether the silver coin is within their selected range.

– This power-up allows players to scan the area around them to zoom in to a more precise location for a Science Park Coin. There are three scan ranges: 25m, 50m, or 100m, each requiring different numbers of Crystals. Each scan gives the player instant feedback on whether the silver coin is within their selected range. Metal Detector – Players can activate this power-up when inside any Science Park Coin circle to turn their phone into a metal detector in search of the coin. It scans the surrounding vicinity for one minute and provides visual feedback on the proximity to the coin as the player moves around.

“#HuntTheMouse brings people and places together,” shares Mr. Kenny Choy, CEO & co-founder of Sqkii, the gamification company behind #HuntTheMouse. “In this second thematic hunt, we hope to share and bring our fans, friends and family to the rejuvenated Singapore Science Park 1, which is now buzzing with excitement through its instagrammable designs, unique space planning and creative placemaking initiatives.”

HOW TO PLAY

Free to play and open to Singapore residents and PRs, 64 game coins will be hidden progressively in various parts of Singapore Science Park 1 during the game period from 20 June to 13 July 2025. The first to find the game coin gets to redeem CapitaLand STAR$ credits of corresponding value. The breakdown of the number of coins and the corresponding values is as follows:

• 4 x LyndenWoods Coin worth S$5,000 each

• 60 x Science Park Coin worth S$500 each

Hints

Players can get visual hints on a real-time map on the game website to locate the game coins. Five free hints of LyndenWoods Coin will be released in rapid-fire mode every hour from 14:00hr (SGT) onwards on every Saturday, once the coin is hidden during the game period. There will also be one free tip every weekday on Sqkii social media channels (Facebook and Instagram) to help players prepare for the LyndenWoods Coin drop on Saturdays.

Getting Ahead in the Game

Players can redeem Crystals to activate power-ups by completing missions on the game website.

Rules and Safety Guidelines

Sqkii takes community safety and respect for both public and private properties very seriously. There are clear rules and safety guidelines published on the game website and reminders are shared on social media. Players must acknowledge and agree to these rules and safety guidelines before commencing the game. Any players found violating these rules and safety guidelines risk disqualification and may be reported to the authorities for further action.

About Sqkii

Sqkii is a gamification company in Singapore that helps brands achieve incremental revenue and other business objectives using games. Its award-winning viral games have driven outstanding return on investment for brands, including more than 300,000 incremental rides in Grab’s #GrabRewardsville, and over 200,000 cashless payments in DBS Bank’s #HuntYourZodiac. Most known for #HuntTheMouse, their signature cash hunt that gives away cash to players, Sqkii has recorded more than 1,000,000 players over their hunts. Plans are in the pipeline to progressively expand #HuntTheMouse beyond the shores of Singapore to cities across Asia-Pacific.

About Geneo

Comprising three properties with five buildings, Geneo is a life sciences and innovation cluster located in Singapore Science Park 1. The latest phase of CapitaLand’s multi-stage precinct rejuvenation of Singapore Science Park, Geneo elevates the park’s ecosystem with purpose-built infrastructure designed to support the growth of these industries. Complemented by amenities including a serviced residence, retail and F&B outlets, and community spaces, Geneo fosters a holistic environment for innovation to thrive.

About LyndenWoods

LyndenWoods is the first residential development within Singapore Science Park, offering thoughtfully designed homes just minutes from Kent Ridge MRT and in close proximity to key landmarks such as National University of Singapore, National University Hospital, one-north, and Kent Ridge Park. Conveniently located next to Geneo and an array of lifestyle amenities, LyndenWoods is part of the wider transformation of Singapore Science Park into a vibrant, integrated live-work-play district.