Free Public event: Amazon Prime Day Maze at Suntec City on 5 – 6 July offers a hands-on way to explore the world of Amazon Prime Day

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 July 2025 – (NASDAQ: AMZN) — Amazon Singapore today revealed an exciting line-up of deals for Prime Day 2025. From 8 – 14 July, Prime members can enjoy seven days of exciting discounts from top categories, including Beauty, Health & Personal Care, PC & Electronics, and Home & Kitchen, as well as international selection from US, Japan and Germany on Amazon.sg/primeday. Anyone can participate in Amazon Prime Day by joining Prime or starting a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime.

Amazon Singapore Unveils a Week of Prime Day Deals and a Special Public Maze Event for Prime Day 2025

In addition to exclusive deals, Prime members enjoy a wide range of benefits, including fast and free shipping on eligible items across both local and international selection* – making shopping hassle-free and convenient, and get unlimited access to Prime Video’s extensive library of movies and shows. (*T&Cs apply)

Experience Seven Days of Incredible Deals during Prime Day

Prime members can look forward to incredible savings on quality products from top local and international brands as well as small businesses that will be available during the longest Prime Day in Singapore. With this extended period, members have more time to shop and save on thousands of products.

Below is a sneak peek of the top deals available during Prime Day:

Toys and Babies

o Save up to 40% off diaper from Huggies, Pampers, Merries, Mamypoko

o Save up to 40% off selected items from Hasbro, including Transformers, Furby, Monopoly

o Save up to 35% off selected items from PicassoTiles

o Save up to 30% off selected items from Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price

o Save up to 30% off selected items from Skillmatics Art & Craft, Board game toys

o Save up to 25% off selected items from NinoNana

o Save up to 25% off selected items from Melissa & Doug

o Save up to 25% off selected items from Giiker

o Save up to 25% off selected items from Squishmallows

o Save up to 25% off selected items from MiniBoo

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

o Save up to 50% off selected items from FOREO

o Save up to 50% off selected items from Neutrogena

o Save up to 50% off selected items from Sukin

o Save up to 49% off selected items from Dr. Scholl’s

o Save up to 40% off selected items from Renpho

o Save up to 35% off selected items from Waterpik

o Save up to 30% off selected items from Kleenex and Kotex, with additional 3 for 15% off

PC & Electronics

o Save up to 66% off selected items from Anker

o Save up to 50% off selected items from Sennheiser

o Save up to 44% off selected items from UGREEN

o Save up to 40% off selected items from Spigen

o Save up to 40% off selected items from Lencent

o Save up to 40% off selected items from SoundPEATS

o Save up to 40% off selected items from BONE

o Save up to 30% off selected items from Logitech

o Save up to 30% off selected items from LG

o Save up to 25% off selected items from KODAK

o Save up to 25% off selected items from ProCase

o Save up to 25% off selected items from Satechi

o $60 off Nintendo Switch 2 Console

Home & Kitchen

o Save up to $800 off Roborock Vacuum Cleaners

o Save up to 40% off selected items from Philips

o Save up to 40% off selected items from Tefal, SharkNinja, KitchenAid and WMF

o Save up to 40% off selected items from SMEG, with additional Buy 2 Get 5% off

o Save up to 40% off selected items from Epitex

o Save up to 30% off selected items from Dyson

o Save up to 30% off selected items from Hecef Kitchen

o Save up to 30% off selected items from Owala and Hydro Flask

o Save up to 30% off selected items from Joseph Joseph

o Save up to 25% off selected items from Cricut

o Save up to 25% off selected items from Delonghi

o Save up to 20% off selected items from King Koil

Selections from Amazon Fresh & Fast

o Save up to 50% off selected items from Tiong Lian on Amazon Fresh

o Save up to 40% off selected items from Kee Song on Amazon Fresh

o Buy 4, get 20% off seafood from Serve by Hai Sia on Amazon Fresh

o Buy 4, get 20% off all 100PLUS, Ice Mountain, Coca-Cola, Authentic Tea House, FuzeTea, Sprite, Fanta, Evian Water and Volvic Water on Amazon Fresh

o Buy 4, get 20% off Dettol, Finish, Vanish on Amazon Fresh

o Buy 4, get 20% off Magiclean, Biore, Laurier on Amazon Fresh

o Buy 2, get 20% off on house brand grocery items from Little Farms

o Save up to 30% off selected wines from Little Farms

o Buy 1, get 1 free on Vitamins & Supplements from Holistic Way, Swisse, Blackmores and Ocean Health from Watsons

o Buy 2 at 35% off house brand beauty, haircare products from Watsons

*Terms and conditions apply to all promotions listed above.

Amazon Prime Day Maze, happening from 5-6 July with thousands of vouchers up for grabs

To celebrate its longest every Prime Day, Amazon.sg will launch the Amazon Prime Day Maze – a free public event that offers visitors a sneak peek at the incredible deals and new product launches ahead of Amazon Singapore’s week-long Prime Day. Happening on 5 and 6 July at Suntec City Atrium (Towers 3 & 4), the Maze features various interactive zones where visitors can complete missions inspired by the Amazon Prime membership, as well as the different aspects of the Amazon Prime Day experience, from shopping and streaming to digital safety and sustainability. The Amazon Prime Day Maze is free and open to the public. Visitors simply need to show the Amazon.sg app with a valid customer account to enter. For families, only one family member is required to present the app. Entry is walk-in and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors can also recharge at the Amazon Fresh Station, preview upcoming Prime Day offers in a dedicated display area, and enjoy hands-on fun at the LEGO Play Area designed for families and children. The Maze sessions will run hourly from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with each session lasting 45 minutes.

Amazon Prime Day Maze Date: 5 to 6 July 2025 Time: 11:30 AM to 8:00 PM (last entry at 7:30 PM) Venue: Suntec City Atrium (Tower 3 & 4)

Additional Prime Day Perks:

New to Amazon.sg?

o First-time customers get 50% off their first order with a minimum spend of S$40. Use code PD50NEW. Valid from 8 to 14 July. T&Cs apply.

o Prime repeat customers get S$15 off S$140. Use code PD15OFF. Valid from 8 to 14 July. T&Cs apply.

Amazon.sg Gift Cards: Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase S$180 or more worth of Amazon.sg Gift Cards to receive additional S$15 credit from 24 June till 14 July. T&Cs apply.

Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase S$180 or more worth of Amazon.sg Gift Cards to receive additional S$15 credit from 24 June till 14 July. T&Cs apply. Bank promos (Valid from 8 to 14 July. T&Cs apply):

o HSBC cardholders can get S$12 off S$180 when they spend on Amazon.sg.

o Citibank MasterCard cardholders can get S$15 off S$220 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg.

Maximize Your Prime Day Shopping

Join Prime : New customers can start a 30-day free trial and enjoy these benefits for S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 per year. Sign up at Amazon.sg/prime.

: New customers can start a 30-day free trial and enjoy these benefits for S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 per year. Sign up at Amazon.sg/prime. Enjoy convenient Delivery and Return options: Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh (min. S$60 spend) as well as Amazon International Store. Need to return an item from US, Japan or Germany? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here.

Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh (min. S$60 spend) as well as Amazon International Store. Need to return an item from US, Japan or Germany? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here. Amazon Fresh: Free Scheduled Two-Hour Delivery (FST) for Prime members with a minimum spend of $60, available from now until the end of the year.

Shop for Good this Prime Day

This Prime Day, Amazon invites customers to make a meaningful impact while they shop through the Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist. In addition to enjoying great deals, customers can support local non-profit organisations and their causes by purchasing items from their Amazon wishlists – items they need most. As Singapore marks its 60th year, this initiative aims to support local communities and encourage giving back.

Shop Prime Day Deals Around the World

Prime Day will kick off on July 8 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in Brazil, Egypt, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates can shop Prime Day deals later this summer.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership offers a range of benefits including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on eligible domestic items, free international delivery with no minimum spending on eligible items, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$60 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$4.99 per month, and S$49.90 per year. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

