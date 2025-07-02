BeauEver Secures NZ Prime Minister’s Support in Historic China Summit to Accelerate Global Skincare Expansion

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 July 2025 – At the 2025 China–New Zealand Trade Innovation Summit, New Zealand Prime Minister, the Right Hon. Christopher Luxon, witnessed the official signing of a strategic partnership between high-end anti-aging brand BeauEver and biotechnology leader The Beauty Lab Collective (TBLC).

This milestone partnership deepens economic cooperation between New Zealand and China while promoting the global development of responsible, science-driven skincare innovation.

“This partnership reflects the strength of the NZ–China relationship and our commitment to global innovation,” said Prime Minister Luxon. “BeauEver represents the best of New Zealand — science, sustainability, and international vision.”

The agreement includes the launch of a New Zealand-based Active Ingredient Innovation Center, dedicated to researching marine and botanical compounds native to New Zealand’s pristine ecosystems. Through TBLC’s certified cruelty-free infrastructure and intelligent manufacturing, BeauEver aims to enhance its capacity to meet the evolving needs of consumers in China and across Southeast Asia.

“Our mission is to become a globally trusted name in cellular anti-aging — where nature meets science, and skincare becomes a meaningful, restorative ritual. This partnership helps us share that philosophy with more women around the world.” said Liam Corkery, General Manager of BeauEver New Zealand.

BeauEver’s innovation is grounded in more than 40 years of research into bioactive ingredients and cell-level rejuvenation. With dual R&D centers in Switzerland and New Zealand, the brand focuses on holistic skin renewal by supporting mitochondrial vitality, collagen stimulation, and skin-barrier reinforcement.

At the heart of its product line is the BeauEver Cell-Reviving Firming and Rejuvenating Essence — a lightweight, high-efficacy formula designed to support skin’s natural renewal process. Powered by bio-fermented actives, transdermal collagen delivery, and barrier-enhancing peptides, the essence helps improve the appearance of firmness, radiance, and resilience over time. It embodies BeauEver’s brand philosophy: to awaken the body’s natural energy and deliver visible results with integrity, science, and care.

With a reported 300% year-on-year growth in 2024 in China market, BeauEver is rapidly expanding its global footprint in the premium skincare space — particularly among dermatology clinics, spa professionals, and wellness institutions across Asia-Pacific.

