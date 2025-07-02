Chilli Manis: From Zero to Singapore’s 4.8-Star Caterer in 7 Years

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 July 2025 – In just seven years, Chilli Manis has grown from humble beginnings to become one of Singapore’s best-rated food caterers. Their swift ascent—marked by industry accolades and glowing customer reviews—is powered by a unique blend of Peranakan heritage, unshakable resilience, and a simple yet profound mantra: “Love Your Guests, Serve the Best.”

A Dream Built on Grit, Faith & Peranakan Heart

Launched in 2018 as a niche Peranakan catering concept, Chilli Manis was a bold experiment within its investor group. Managing Director Benjamin Seow, inspired by his mother, Madam Serene Hoh’s decades of Nyonya culinary wisdom, became the driving force behind the brand’s vision.

“We started from absolute zero,” Benjamin shares. “Everything—from menus to props—was built in-house. With no clients or reputation, morale was low. Every order felt like a miracle.” After a grueling first year, signs of progress began to show—only for COVID-19 to bring everything to a halt. “Our growing momentum vanished overnight,” Benjamin recalls. “But we saw it as a chance to focus on what truly mattered.”

With events on pause, the team turned inward. Every member—from chefs to delivery staff—underwent training in what would become their non-negotiable standard: True Peranakan hospitality goes beyond food—it’s about warmth, care, and treating every guest like family. “When the industry rebounded, we weren’t just ready with recipes—we were ready with heart,” Benjamin adds.

Celebrating SG60 with Chilli Manis

In celebration of this milestone and Singapore’s 60th National Day (SG60), Chilli Manis Catering is offering two heartfelt promotions:

$60 Off First Order. Enjoy $60 off your first order with promo code MANISSG60 (Min. $600 menu spend, valid for Full or Mini Buffet orders). Valid until 21 August 2025.

National Day Baby Giveaway

Six eligible individuals born on 9 August will be gifted a buffet worth $660.

To participate, those born on:

9 August 1965, 9 August 2025, or 9 August (any year)



Follow @chillimanis on Instagram and send a DM with their birthdate.



Campaign Period: 16 June – 17 August 2025, 11:59 PM.



For full details, visit @chillimanis on Instagram.

What Makes Us ‘Best’ – The People Who Believe in Us

What defines the best food caterer? For some, it’s recognition. For others, it’s the memories created around a shared meal. At Chilli Manis, it’s both—and more.

In 2024, Chilli Manis was honoured as Singapore’s Most Popular Promising Brand at the Singapore Prestige Brand Awards (SPBA)—a milestone that reflects their deep respect for tradition, keen eye for detail, and unwavering commitment to innovation.

They are also Singapore’s highest-rated caterer on Google, with a 4.8-star rating from over 1,300 reviews. Customers often praise the brand’s authentic Peranakan flavours, elegant presentation, and a hospitality that feels like home.

“We began with a modest kitchen and big dreams,” Benjamin reflects. “Today, we’re living proof that when you pour heart into every dish and care into every event, success follows naturally. But our greatest reward isn’t the awards—it’s seeing first-time customers become regulars, and regulars become like family.”

Visit the website for full menus, bookings, and more on its comprehensive offerings — including popular halal catering buffet Singapore options, extensive Peranakan food catering, and specialised dessert tables.

About Chilli Manis Catering

Founded in 2018, Chilli Manis is a Peranakan catering brand where tradition meets heartfelt service. From halal-certified buffets to lavish wedding feasts, Chilli Manis transforms meals into cherished memories. Each dish carries Madam Serene Hoh’s lifetime of culinary wisdom—now passed on to a new generation of food lovers.

With accolades including the Singapore Prestige Brand Award and an outstanding 4.8-star Google rating, Chilli Manis continues to create manis experiences where heritage and hospitality come together—one unforgettable event at a time.