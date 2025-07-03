Dusit brings vibrant energy to the Maldives with a new all-inclusive resort near Malé designed for the young and the young at heart

Soft opening this July, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives promises ‘effortless stays’ just seven minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport



MALÉ, MALDIVES – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 July 2025 – Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, is set to mark a major milestone with the opening of dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives — the group’s first all-inclusive lifestyle resort and its second Dusit-branded property in the country, complementing the luxury Dusit Thani Maldives.

The resort’s overwater villas are thoughtfully designed for modern comfort and privacy, offering seamless indoor-outdoor living, spacious decks, and inviting plunge pools.

Set to soft open on 27 July 2025, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is located on a pristine natural island just seven minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Malé. The resort invites guests to experience a private escape defined by bold design, vibrant energy, and curated experiences, all thoughtfully crafted for modern travellers who value freedom, connection, and discovery in an inspiring setting.

Fringed by a spacious lagoon and thriving coral reefs, the resort offers exceptional access to vibrant marine life and stunning dive sites — making it an ideal base for underwater exploration and ocean-inspired adventure.

Blending beachfront charm with overwater serenity, the upscale resort features 127 spacious villas across seven distinct categories, ranging from 77 to 306 sq m. From tranquil beachfront retreats to expansive overwater sanctuaries, each villa is thoughtfully designed for modern comfort and style, with indoor-outdoor living spaces, private decks, and plunge pools in most categories.

dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives also introduces a fresh and modern take on the all-inclusive concept, with à la carte dining across five distinctive venues, unlimited premium beverages, daily entertainment, and generous resort credits for personalised indulgence.

Whether guests choose to unwind at Namm Spa, join beachfront yoga sessions, or sip island-inspired cocktails at the rooftop bar, they’ll find countless ways to connect, recharge, and play. From floating breakfasts and live DJ sets to snorkelling adventures and beach cinema nights, every experience is designed to spark joy and create lasting memories.

For corporate retreats and incentive travel, the resort also offers a full-service conference facility for up to 240 guests, making it a compelling choice within easy reach of the capital.

“dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives brings a bold new energy to the Maldives while staying true to Dusit’s signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality,” said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “Thoughtfully designed for the young and the young at heart, this vibrant, all-inclusive resort is more than just a place to stay; it’s a lifestyle destination offering exceptional marine experiences, curated adventures, and effortless escapes in a stunning setting. It’s a place where the spirit of discovery meets the comfort of modern, all-inclusive hospitality – perfect for travellers who want to do it all, or nothing at all.”

To celebrate its soft opening, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is offering an exclusive launch package featuring complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers for two, a complimentary upgrade to the next villa category, one signature floating breakfast per stay, 24-hour check-in and check-out, and more. Members of Dusit’s enhanced loyalty and lifestyle programme, Dusit Gold — which can be activated online for free at dusit.com/enrollment — also enjoy 15% off member rates and exclusive privileges throughout their stay.

Helmed by General Manager Yogeswaran Veerasamy — a seasoned hospitality professional with over two decades of experience in luxury resort operations across the Maldives and Southeast Asia — the resort is scheduled to celebrate its official grand opening in Q4 2025.

For more information, please visit: dusit.com/dusitd2-feydhoo

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely special stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes close to 300 properties operating under a total of nine brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, Dusit Hotels, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit dusit.com