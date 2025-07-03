Li Li of Next Capital Named in Caijing Magazine’s “Top 50 Global Chinese Venture Capitalists”

Li Li, Founding Partner of Next Capital

NEW YORK, USA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 July 2025 – Recently, Li Li, Founding Partner of Next Capital, was honored as one of Caijing Magazine’s “Top 50 Global Chinese Venture Capitalists”. Awarded by Caijing, an authoritative media platform focusing on global industry-finance integration, this accolade highlights Chinese investment leaders who have consistently generated excess returns in major global VC markets and driven technological transformation and industrial innovation through forward-looking strategic deployments.

Since entering the technology investment field in 2011, Li Li has led angel or early-stage investments in companies such as LexinFintech (NASDAQ: LX), TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC), Tiger Brokers (NASDAQ: TIGR), Niuguwang, PingCAP, HOSE, 77irCloud, Caibeike, Lockin, Krazybee (India), Chi Forest, Walnut Coding, PandaRemit, ShopLazza, XellSmart, Weiming Shiguang, UDEER.AI, and others. She is also the founder of Xiaofanzhuo, a leading Chinese venture capital service platform.

Before transitioning to early-stage tech investment, Li Li had a decade of experience in tech financial media, serving as Editorial Board Member and Chief Reporter for the Chinese edition of Information Week, and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Ceocio China. Notably, she is the only Chinese journalist to have conducted an exclusive interview with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. This background has endowed Li Li with profound insights into technology-driven business innovation. Her belief in technological advancement has shaped her early-stage investment style over the past 15 years. “We seek out each generation of young people who use tech innovation to change the world. Every era produces its own heroes” Li Li said.

The global emergence of Chinese venture capitalists reflects not only China’s economic ascent and increasing international presence, but also the sharp instinct and execution of Chinese entrepreneurs and investors in the global innovation ecosystem. Next Capital looks forward to partnering with more innovators to “Discover the Next Big Thing.”

Founded in 2017, Next Capital is an early-stage investment fund focused on the technology sector. As “the first money for innovators,” the firm is committed to backing technology-driven business innovation and partnering with visionary founders to shape the future. Its investment portfolio spans artificial intelligence, hard technology, digital healthcare, global tech expansion, biotech & life sciences, enterprise services, cloud-native technologies, specialized & innovative sectors, robotics, etc. Its portfolio features a number of standout companies such as Chi Forest, PandaRemit, FINDING UNICORN, ShopLazza, XellSmart, Atantares, Weiming Shiguang, GLZHealth, SIBIONICS, among other forward-thinking enterprises.

Next Capital’s venture support initiatives—including “NEXT Entrepreneurship Banquet,” “NEXT Innovation Camp,” and “NEXT LEAGUE”—are designed to provide systematic, end-to-end support for entrepreneurs from startup to IPO. These programs have fostered a dynamic ecosystem of new-economy Chinese entrepreneurs, reaching and influencing over 80,000 individuals across Greater China, North America, Europe, Singapore, and beyond.

