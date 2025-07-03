The “Amazing Shenzhen” Campaign Invited Indonesian Influencers to explore Shenzhen’s Energy and Innovation

The three popular Southeast Asian content creators are Fadil Jaidi, Alwi Fachry, and Abi Nugroho — known for their humor, sincerity, and close connection with young audiences — each produced content offering a personal lens into Shenzhen’s spirit of innovation and openness.
The three influencers recently explored Shenzhen as part of the “Amazing Shenzhen” campaign, offering authentic snapshots of China’s tech-forward city through vlogs and reels. Their content reached over 3 million viewers globally within 24 hours.
Amazing Shenzhen offered more than tourism promotion; it was cultural storytelling. Through humor and unfiltered observations, these creators reshaped international perceptions of Chinese urban life, particularly for younger Southeast Asian audiences.
Influencer Highlights:
Fadil Jaidi: Indonesian star Fadil Jaidi brought his signature humor and warmth to a vivid Shenzhen vlog. From Dapeng Fortress to the Shenzhen Mosque, he shared upbeat reactions to robot check-ins and the city’s vibrant spirit. (Fadil’s Vlog: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqwn4iHGLJE)
Alwi Fachry: Alwi’s reel blended spontaneity with visual flair — skyline views from Ping An Tower, silhouette art in Nantou, and Zhongshuge Library. His reel revealed a city where heritage meets future design. (Alwi’s Vlog: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLfIa5QJNxi/)
Abinugroho: Abi shared calm, composed visuals of Shenzhen — from historic Dapeng to MixC World and halal-friendly cafés. His vlog highlighted cultural accessibility and quiet beauty. (Abi’s vlog: https://www.instagram.com/p/DLbUOeQhk7n/)
Hashtag: #AmazingShenzhen
About “Amazing Shenzhen”
“Amazing Shenzhen” is a global-facing city campaign inviting creators to explore Shenzhen’s energy and innovation. For media inquiries and visual assets, contact: grace.chin@yoywow.com.