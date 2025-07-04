Kaohsiung Ranks No.1 Again for Tourism Satisfaction, Wins Double Gold in US and UK Design Awards

Tourism Bureau has joined forces with the travel agencies, lodging providers, tourism factories and related industries to form the “Kaohsiung Tourism Team,” proactively expanding into international markets.

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 July 2025 – A huge congratulations to Kaohsiung for once again ranking No.1 in tourism satisfaction nationwide and brought home double gold international awards! According to the 2025 “Global Views Monthly” survey on the performance of city mayors, Chen Chi-Mai received the highest rating among the six special municipalities and retained his five-star mayor status. Kaohsiung ranked first in the areas of economy, transportation, healthcare, education, and environmental protection among major cities. Its tourism satisfaction again ranked No.1 nationwide. The themed eventfeaturingalso won double gold at the TITAN Innovation Awards (USA) and the London Design Awards (UK). These accolades not only strengthen Kaohsiung’s city branding, making it the hottest travel destination for both domestic and international tourists, but also highlight its robust tourism industry and growing global competitiveness.

Tourism Bureau Director Kao Min-lin remarked that Kaohsiung has seized the post-pandemic tourism rebound, leveraging its strategic position as the gateway to southern Taiwan and the New Southbound countries. The bureau has united stakeholders across the travel ecosystem, including tour operators, hotels, B&Bs, amusement parks, tourism factories, business districts, and souvenir industries, to form the “Kaohsiung Tourism Team,” proactively expanding into international markets. The concrete results can be seen in Agoda naming Kaohsiung one of Asia’s most fun and affordable destinations for 2024, while Klook listed Kaohsiung as one of the Top Emerging Global Travel Destinations for 2025, making it the only city in Taiwan to receive this honor — a testament to its growing global tourism potential.

Looking ahead, the Tourism Bureau will collaborate with airlines, travel agencies, lodging providers, and related industries through partnerships involving the public, private, and academic sectors. In alignment with central government plans to transform Kaohsiung International Airport (Xiaogang), to expand new flight routes and increase flight frequency, Kaohsiung will actively promote its tourism resources worldwide. Meanwhile, the bureau will continue to organize large-scale landmark events, improve tourism infrastructure and service quality, and accelerate the city’s tourism transformation to attract local and international visitors.

