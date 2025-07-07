Angolan Diamond Leaders Endiama and Sodiam Join the Natural Diamond Council. De Beers Group Commits Additional Investment to Jointly Promote the Natural Diamond Industry.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 July 2025 – Angola’s two leading state-owned diamond institutions, ENDIAMA E.P. and SODIAM E.P., have formally announced their joint commitment to generic category marketing by joining the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) as contributing members, effective July 1, 2025.

As the third-largest global producer of natural diamonds and one of the most promising in terms of future deposit discoveries, Angola continues to strengthen its position as a responsible and influential player in the global diamond industry. This move reinforces the country’s commitment to transparency, sustainability, and consumer education on the unique value of natural diamonds.

The natural diamond sector remains a vital pillar of Angola’s socioeconomic development, supporting employment, infrastructure, education, and healthcare in producing regions.

“With Angola’s diamond industry on the rise, promoting the values and socioeconomic contributions of natural diamonds is a national priority,” stated Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas. “By joining the Natural Diamond Council, Endiama and Sodiam are formalizing our dedication to a global strategy that highlights the unmatched benefits of natural diamonds to new generations of consumers.”

“We are thrilled to welcome ENDIAMA and SODIAM to the NDC at such a pivotal time for the industry,” said David Kellie, CEO of Natural Diamond Council. “Their membership will significantly enrich our collective voice in sharing the powerful story of natural diamonds rooted in positive impact, rarity, and authenticity.”

ENDIAMA and SODIAM will commence their commitment to global category marketing through the NDC with a contribution of $8M dedicated to the second half of 2025, supporting the most critical commercial season for the industry.

Current NDC member, De Beers, concurrently announced it will commit additional contribution to the NDC by matching ENDIAMA and SODIAM commitment of $8M for 2025.

De Beers Group remains committed to its sustainable initiative, “Building Forever,” ensuring that every natural diamond discovered has a lasting, positive impact on the local communities and environments from which they are sourced. This additional funding highlights De Beers Group’s belief that the sustainable development and marketing of natural diamonds should be a shared responsibility across the entire industry, rather than the sole burden of one company, further solidifying De Beers Group’s leadership within the sector.

As members of the Natural Diamond Council increase their investments to support the natural diamond industry, the Council will continue to enhance public awareness of the core values associated with these precious stones. Its goal is to provide a thorough understanding of the rarity, authenticity, and uniqueness of natural diamonds, helping consumers recognize the essential role the industry plays in global socio-economic development and ecological conservation.

ENDIAMA and SODIAM now join current NDC members: De Beers, Okavango Diamond Company, Petra Diamonds, Rio Tinto, and Murowa.Hashtag: #NDC #Endiama #Sodiam #DeBeersGroup #NaturalDiamonds

https://adiamondisforever.com/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571905725935

https://www.instagram.com/adiamondisforever/?hl=en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT ENDIAMA

Founded on January 15, 1981, ENDIAMA E.P. is Angola’s national diamond company, responsible for managing the State’s interests in the diamond sub-sector. While maintaining its focus on core mining operations, ENDIAMA is actively expanding across the diamond value chain through partnerships with internationally recognized companies in cutting, polishing, and jewellery.

The company’s strategy is guided not by revenue alone, but by a commitment to local development, social impact, and alignment with global ESG standards. ENDIAMA seeks to transform Angola’s natural resources into sustainable value for the country and its people, especially in producing regions.

As part of its diversification efforts, ENDIAMA is expanding into gold refining as a catalyst for developing a national jewellery industry, further strengthening Angola’s position in the global luxury and value-added market.

ABOUT SODIAM

SODIAM E.P. (Empresa Nacional de Comercialização de Diamantes de Angola) is the Angolan public company responsible for the marketing and sale of rough diamonds. Acting as a trusted interface between producers and international buyers, SODIAM ensures transparency, traceability, and fair value for Angola’s natural resources. The company also leads strategic initiatives to promote beneficiation and local value addition in the diamond value chain.

ABOUT NATURAL DIAMOND COUNCIL (NDC)

The Natural Diamond Council is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the integrity of the natural diamond industry worldwide. Rebranded in 2020, the NDC serves as the authoritative voice of natural diamonds, inspiring and educating consumers through compelling stories of their rarity, positive impact, and emotional value. The NDC supports the livelihoods of over 10 million people across the diamond supply chain.

ABOUT DE BEERS GROUP

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world’s leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world’s largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group’s strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers London and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to ‘ Building Forever‘, a holistic and integrated approach to sustainability that underpins our efforts to create meaningful impact for the people and places where our diamonds are discovered. Building Forever focuses on three key areas where, through collaborations and partnerships around the globe, we have an enhanced ability to drive positive impact; Livelihoods, Climate and Nature. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.