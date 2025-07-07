Kenanga Investment Bank’s NagaWarrants Unlocks New Trading Frontiers with HSCEI and HSTECH Warrants

From left to right: Kenneth Teoh, Deputy Head, Equity Derivatives, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (“KIBB”); Luk Wai Hong, William, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, KIBB; Angeline-Ong Su Ming, Independent Non-Executive Director, KIBB; Philip Lim, Head, Equity Markets & Group Head, Equity Derivatives, KIBB; Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director, KIBB; Datuk Lee Kok Khee, Executive Director, Head of Group Equity Business, KIBB; Jeremy Nasrulhaq, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, KIBB; Anita Mo, Chief Executive Officer, Hang Seng Indexes Company; Isabelle Zhen, Head, Group Equity Marketing, KIBB

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 July 2025 – Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (“” or ““), Malaysia’s no. 1 issuer of structured warrants, proudly announces the launch of its first-ever Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (““) structured warrants – HSCEI-CAA and HSCEI-HBA – and Hang Seng TECH Index (““) structured warrants – HSTECH-C30 and HSTECH-H27 – under its flagship brand, NagaWarrants by Kenanga (““).

This launch marks a strategic expansion of the Group’s East Asia footprint, following the successful introduction of Hang Seng Index (“HSI”) structured warrants – HSI-CIW and HSI-HMO – in 2021. With HSCEI and HSTECH now listed on Bursa Malaysia, Malaysian investors will gain diversified access to two of Hong Kong’s most influential indices, offering new opportunities to tap into China’s financial and technology sectors.

The HSCEI tracks heavyweight mainland enterprises listed in Hong Kong, including financial and infrastructure giants such as ICBC, China Construction Bank, PetroChina, and Ping An Insurance. It serves as a key benchmark for tracking the performance of China’s largest state-owned enterprises.

The HSTECH, on the other hand, captures the growth of China’s leading tech innovators such as Tencent, Meituan, Xiaomi, and JD.com. With its focus on fast-evolving technology and innovation, HSTECH is ideal for traders with higher risk appetites looking for volatility and growth potential.

Kenanga Group’s presence in the structured warrants market is underscored by its 64% market share in HSI warrants. In 2024, the structured warrants segment on Bursa Malaysia recorded a turnover of RM30.3 billion, contributing approximately 4% to the exchange’s total market turnover of RM848.7 billion.

The launch of HSCEI and HSTECH structured warrants is expected to broaden market participation, diversify product offerings, and boost overall liquidity – particularly among retail traders already familiar with Hang Seng Index warrants.

“The launch of HSCEI and HSTECH structured warrants marks a pivotal step in our mission to democratise access to global markets. As Malaysia’s leading issuer, Kenanga Group remains committed to driving innovation, expanding investor opportunities, and shaping the future of structured warrants. This initiative reflects our long-term vision to empower a new generation of traders while reinforcing our leadership in the region’s capital markets,” said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

“In 2024, NagaWarrants achieved a record-breaking market share of 52%, with a total turnover of RM15.7 billion. This milestone also marks our 300th Hang Seng-listed structured warrant on Bursa Malaysia – a testament to our relentless drive to innovate and serve the evolving needs of Malaysian traders,” added Datuk Lee Kok Khee, Executive Director, Head of Group Equity Business of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

Beyond product innovation, NagaWarrants continues to empower investors through a blend of educational outreach and advanced analytics. In 2024, it hosted over 50 webinars and events, earning the SRP Asia Pacific Award for Best Educational Initiative in 2022, 2023 and 2025. At the same time, its adoption of machine learning models – which analyse interest rate movements, market trends, and regional dynamics to anticipate demand fluctuations – has enhanced precision in warrant issuance.

In recognition of its leadership and innovation, Kenanga Group has received several prestigious accolades, including:

Bursa Excellence Awards: Best Structured Warrants Issuer (2021 and 2024) (Equity and Index)

Best Structured Warrants Issuer (2021 and 2024) (Equity and Index) Global Banking & Finance Awards (UK): Best Warrants Issuer & Best Market Maker (2024 and 2025)

Best Warrants Issuer & Best Market Maker (2024 and 2025) FinanceAsia (HK): Most Innovative Use of Technology (2024 and 2025)

Looking ahead, Kenanga Group remains committed to supporting investors through innovation, education and access to global markets. To explore trading opportunities and stay informed, visit www.nagawarrants.com or join our Telegram community (@NagaWarrants).

Established for over 50 years, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (“The Group“) is a leading financial group in Malaysia, offering a wide range of services, including equity broking, investment banking, treasury, Islamic banking, listed derivatives, investment management, wealth management, structured lending, and trade financing. The Group’s digital innovations include the launch of KDi GO, a wealth-centric app, along with game- changing products such as Rakuten Trade, Malaysia’s first fully digital stockbroking platform, and Kenanga Digital Investing, an A.I. robo-advisor.

Kenanga has garnered multiple awards, including top honours at the Bursa Excellence Awards 2024 and The Edge Malaysia Centurion Club 2023. The Group also secured the Top 20 Overall Excellence and the Niche Cap Excellence Award at the National Corporate Governance and Sustainability Awards 2024. As one of the highest- scoring constituents of the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index and a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Kenanga continues to drive collaboration, innovation, and sustainability in the financial industry.

For more information, please visit www.kenanga.com.my.