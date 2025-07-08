ISCA and SHICPA Sign MOU to Strengthen Support for Accountancy Professionals and Firms in Shanghai

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 July 2025 – The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) and the Shanghai Institute of Certified Public Accountants (SHICPA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to advance the international development of the accountancy profession and foster deeper collaboration between the accounting communities of Singapore and China.

Through this collaboration, ISCA and SHICPA aim to promote the development of the accounting profession in Shanghai and Singapore, with a strong focus on professional competencies of accounting professionals and international business practices. As part of efforts to build a robust pipeline of globally attuned professionals equipped to meet the evolving demands of today’s dynamic business landscape, both institutes will jointly organise a delegation of more than 20 accounting practitioners from Shanghai to participate in the “Singapore Intensive Training Programme”, conducted by ISCA in Singapore.

The programme aims to:

Enhance the professional competencies and global perspectives of participating accounting professionals

Promote financial and accounting sector exchanges between Singapore and China

Encourage cultural integration and the development of soft skills

Support cross-border investment cooperation and contribute to global sustainable development goals

The MOU is part of ISCA’s broader efforts to further its global footprint and collaborations with other professional accountancy bodies and universities worldwide. Earlier this year, ISCA signed MOUs with Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and Nanjing University of Finance & Economics. This partnership with SHICPA marks a significant step in deepening mutual cooperation and knowledge exchange between Singapore and China – two important hubs in the global financial landscape.

The MOU was signed today by Ms Judy Ng, Vice President of ISCA, and Mr Fang Yifeng, Vice President of SHICPA, during an official delegation visit by SHICPA to Singapore.

Ms Judy Ng, Vice-President of ISCA, said: “This collaboration with SHICPA reflects ISCA’s ongoing commitment to raising professional standards and strengthening global ties within the accountancy profession. By sharing knowledge and expertise across borders, we not only support the development of individual professionals, but also contribute to the resilience and competitiveness of our firms and economies.”

Mr Fang Yifeng, Vice-President of SHICPA, said: “We are pleased to partner with ISCA to offer our members the opportunity to gain global perspectives and practical insights in Singapore. This programme represents a meaningful step in strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering professional exchange between Shanghai and Singapore, which are both important financial centres in the region.”

Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA)

The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) is the national accountancy body of Singapore with over 39,000 ISCA members making their stride in businesses across industries in Singapore and around the world. ISCA members can be found in over 40 countries and members based out of Singapore are supported through 12 overseas chapters in 10 countries.

Established in 1963, ISCA is an advocate of the interests of the profession. Complementing its global mindset with Asian insights, ISCA leverages its regional expertise, knowledge, and networks with diverse stakeholders to contribute towards the advancement of the accountancy profession.

ISCA administers the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification programme and is the Designated Entity to confer the Chartered Accountant of Singapore – CA (Singapore) – designation.

ISCA is a member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide, a global family that brings together the members of leading institutes to create a community of over 1.8 million Chartered Accountants and students in more than 190 countries.

For more information, visit www.isca.org.sg.