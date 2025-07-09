UNHCR and LOJEL Join Forces to Launch The Simplest Act: A Global Campaign Celebrating Simple Gestures That Make a Difference

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 July 2025 – LOJEL, the global brand that offers modern luggage and everyday carry products, announces a new partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, withcampaign. This collaboration highlights how even the smallest gestures can help restore dignity, hope, and agency to displaced people.

At the heart of this initiative is the launch of a special edition, handmade bracelet crafted by forcibly displaced artisans in South Sudan—a simple object with a powerful meaning.

Crafted by hand. Worn with purpose.

Designed in collaboration with UNHCR and MADE51, a global initiative brought to life by UNHCR that brings traditional skills and heritage of forcibly displaced persons to the world, LOJEL is proud to introduce The Simplest Act – With Refugees Bracelet. Made by displaced artisans living in South Sudan, the bracelet features a beaded band and an engraved metal emblem, with every detail speaking to intentionality and care. It is not a fashion item, but a quiet statement of solidarity—a reminder that empathy can be carried with us, worn openly, and shared.

Proceeds from every bracelet go directly to supporting UNHCR’s work with displaced communities living in South Sudan.

The Simplest Act – With Refugee Bracelet (HK$100) comes in Blue + Gray, White + Gray, and Blue + White

A Shared Belief in Human Dignity

LOJEL’s steps towards community empowerment make this collaboration a natural evolution of its sustainability initiatives. The brand works with local organizations to donate suitcases for displaced communities across Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.S. Every Simplest Act – With Refugees Bracelet contributes to a cycle of support that provides essentials like clean water, shelter, and education to South Sudan’s forcibly displaced community.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, works around the world to protect people who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict or persecution. Their mission is to safeguard rights, offer critical support, & help displaced communities rebuild with dignity.

MADE51 is an initiative of UNHCR that gives people forced to flee their homes the opportunity to use their skills and heritage to build brighter futures

“Working with the UNHCR has allowed us to turn our values into real support for the displaced people in South Sudan,” said Dipti Paryani, Sustainability Manager at LOJEL. “In an era where traveling for leisure is commonplace, we cannot forget or neglect those for whom freedom of movement is a necessity for survival.”

The Simplest Act Bracelet will be available now at select LOJEL retail locations and through lojel.com.

Product Availability:

Stores:

Hong Kong

Fashion Walk: 2-4 Kingston Street, Causeway Bay

K11 MUSEA: Shop 353, 3F, K11 MUSEA, Tsim Sha Tsui

The One: GA06, The One, 100 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

LCX: Kiosk 20A & B, LCX, Level 3, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui

The Wai: Shop 428A, 4/F, 18 Che Kung Miu Road, Tai Wai

YOHO Mall: Shop 2005, 2/F, 9 Long Yat Road, Yuen Long

Tuen Mun Town Plaza: Block 4, Phase 1, Kiosk 2, 2/F, 1 Tuen Shun Street, Tuen Mun

Montreal

Royalmount: 1205, 5050 Côte de Liesse, Ville Mont-Royal, QC H4P 0C9

Vancouver

2183 W 4th Ave Vancouver, BC V6K 1N7 Canada

Eshop: lojel.com



Hashtag: #lojelcommunity #UNHCRxLOJEL #LOJELTheSimplestAct

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About LOJEL

LOJEL creates carry essentials that simplify movement, enabling individuals to focus on what matters most. Founded in Japan in 1989, LOJEL’s mission is to empower journeys through thoughtfully designed products that promote mindful movement and sustainability. Guided by three key principles—”Less, but better,” ensuring high-quality design; “Simply User-Centric,” prioritizing your needs; and “Modern Movement,” offering adaptable solutions—LOJEL delivers innovative carry essentials for all aspects of mobility, from international travel to everyday commutes. LOJEL is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Yokohama, Vancouver, and Singapore, and sales locations across Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the UAE, as well as online sales in Asia and North America.