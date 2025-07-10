Cloud 11 Collaborates with 30 Global Partners to Establish itself as Asia’s New Creative Destination & Elevate Thailand’s Creative & Entertainment Industry

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 July 2025 – Cloud 11 announces its readiness to become Asia’s new creative destination. Backed by the region’s most comprehensive creative ecosystem –spanning production studios, creative facilities, a creative park, and hands-on courses, workshop, and training for creators, Cloud 11 now forges solid collaborations with 30 nationally and internationally recognized partners. These include the New York Film Academy, CJ ENM, prominent organizations in the film and content industry, as well as SM True, 88rising and 1500 Sound Academy from the music and entertainment sectors. Scheduled to open late this year, Cloud 11 in collaboration with its partners aim to drive, empower, and elevate the Thai creative industry to the global stage.

Mr. Onza Janyaprasert, Chief Executive Officer of Cloud 11, said, “We see a growing number of talented Thai creatives gaining international recognition. However, at the same time, the industry remains fragmented with opportunities to strengthen collaboration and infrastructure.”

“Cloud 11 was born from a clear vision – to empower creators and drive the growth of Thailand’s creative industry. More than just a property project, Cloud 11 is now emerging as the region’s most comprehensive content hub. It offers not only space, infrastructure, and world-class facilities, but also a dynamic ecosystem that connects creators of all levels, from emerging talents to established professionals. Currently, Cloud 11 is over 90% complete and on track for soft opening by the end of this year.”

Mr. Paul Sirisant, Managing Director of Cloud 11, said, “Cloud 11 is visualizing the ‘Creator Commerce’ concept, by positioning itself as both a creative space and a commercial platform where creators can bring their ideas to life and grow them into revenue-generating ventures. Our comprehensive creative facilities will support them in every stage, from upstream to downstream, all in one place. Today marks another important milestone for us as we officially announce partnerships with over 30 leading Thai and international organizations from various industries. These include renowned names in film and content production such as the New York Film Academy, Unformat Studio, T&B Media Global, and Beartai; music and entertainment powerhouses like SM True, CJ ENM, The Black Sea, 88rising, 1500 Sound Academy, Kantana Sound, and Cat Radio; as well as cultural and art institutions like Bangkok Kunsthalle and Documentary Club. We also partner with creator-focused and creative community organizations such as THE LEMON SHOT, Online Station, Floc, and Soho House.”

“Notably, the New York Film Academy – a world-renowned institution in acting, film, and creative media arts – and the globally respected 1500 Sound Academy will each launch their first academy in Southeast Asia at Cloud 11. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to bringing Thailand’s film and music industries to the next level,” Mr. Paul added.

Mr. James Fauntleroy, the singer-songwriter who has won four Grammy Awards and a co-founder of 1500 Sound Academy, said about his institute’s decision to partner with Cloud 11 that, “People are at the heart of the creative industry, and creativity flows within everyone. The best place for artists is where their creativity is not only welcomed but also actively nurtured to reach its full potential. I believe Cloud 11’s creative ecosystem will be a launchpad for the next generation, empowering young talents to become key forces in not just Thailand’s but also the world’s music scene. Here, creativity knows no limits. This collaboration is more than just the opening of an academy; it is the laying of long-term foundations for building the ‘human capital’ of the future.”

Mr. Michael Young, President and CEO of New York Film Academy, said about his institute’s partnership with Cloud 11, which will host his institute’s first training and workshop in Southeast Asia, “The New York Film Academy is committed to making film education accessible to students around the world. We chose to launch our first academy in Southeast Asia at Cloud 11 because it not only offers world-class studios, modern equipment, and cutting-edge film technology, but also shares our vision of empowering the next generation of creators through access to meaningful learning and development opportunities. We truly hope that this collaboration will help unlock creative potential and provide a platform for emerging creators in the region to express their perspectives, cultures, and identities—through the language of film—to audiences around the world.”

Cloud 11’s Creative Ecosystem embraces the following concepts:

Upstream: Talent Development

Cloud 11 aims to cultivate top talent for the creative industry through its academy, where learning, skill development, and capability building are promoted and nurtured. Creators will have access to workshops and programs offered by Cloud 11’s world-class partners such as the New York Film Academy and 1500 Sound Academy.

Midstream: Creative Production

To become a vibrant hub for content creation, Cloud 11 has developed a wide range of creative facilities that support creators in realizing their visions:

Creator Studio: Spanning over 2,500 square meters, this fully integrated content creation space is designed by RIOS, the team behind Spotify’s Content Campus and Sony Music HQ in Hollywood. The Creator Studio features professional-grade technology and welcomes both emerging creators and seasoned professionals. Visual Production: Advanced studios for film, still photography, video content, and live streaming are equipped with cutting-edge technology and expert teams.

Audio Production: World-class audio studios featuring Dolby Atmos, 7.1 Surround, 360 Spatial Audio and Traditional Stereo are ideal to produce high-quality music, podcasts, and immersive sound.

Post Production: Comprehensive editing and color-grading services provided by experienced professionals

Practice Studio: Rehearsal rooms with professional lighting and sound systems for dances, stage dramas, music ensembles, and all other forms of performances Production Studio: Thailand’s first ultra-modern production studio features the latest Gen-2B LED screen technology, offering professional-grade virtual production capabilities. The space is accessible to all and supports Virtual Production, Motion Capture, Volumetric Capture, and more. Creator Village: It presents the ultimate A+ creative space –a horizontal campus designed specifically for creatives with enhanced communication efficiency. It features a flexible air-conditioning system and super high-speed internet connectivity. In addition, Creator Village tenants receive one Creator Credit token for every square meter rented. Tokens can be redeemed for the use of studios and exhibition space.

Downstream: Value Creation

Cloud 11 seeks to create opportunities for all creators to express themselves and showcase their work by providing a full range of purpose-built spaces and stages. Open Box Theatre, with seating for 200 people, is ideal for debut performances by emerging artists. Cloud 11 Hall, with a capacity of up to 3,000 people, is a multifunctional venue that can host concerts, e-sports and expos. Art Exhibitions and Galleries offer dedicated spaces for artistic displays. Moreover, Cloud 11 has prepared Passion Playground for creators to transform their creative concepts into storefront businesses, ensuring every shop receives the spotlight it deserves. Cloud 11 Park, meanwhile, is designed not just as a recreational space but a vibrant park for exhibitions, events, and other creative activities throughout the year.

“Cloud 11 isn’t just for creators or organizational content producers, it’s for everyone who believes in the power of creativity. From budding artists, marketers and brand owners to creative enthusiasts and people looking for inspiration, Cloud 11 is a hub that fuels creativity and turns ideas into reality. And We believe that advancing Thailand’s creative industry forward requires industry-wide collaboration. That’s why Cloud 11 continues to seek and welcome partners who share our vision of bringing the Thai creative and entertainment industry to a global stage,” Mr. Paul concluded.

Cloud 11 is now over 90% complete. With structural construction fully finished, the project is now undergoing interior decoration phase. Schedule to launch at the end of 2025, Cloud 11 will soon unveil a new immersive experience through Cloud 11 Park—Bangkok’s largest rooftop park and a new green landmark in the heart of South Sukhumvit. Featuring year-round creative programming, Cloud 11 will serve as a dynamic destination ahead of its full-scale expansion into additional areas next year. Organizations interested in Cloud 11 can find more information about the project from www.cloud11bangkok.com. For Cloud 11 updates, please visit https://www.facebook.com/cloud11bangkok.

About Cloud 11

Cloud 11 aims to establish itself as a Creative Destination for Creativity of All Kinds to support Creator Economy. Developed based on the 'Empowering Creators' concept, the project focuses on enhancing creators' capabilities and upgrading Thailand's content industry to top global standards. Cloud 11 boasts nine highlights: (1) Creator Village that offers round-the-clock A+ office space with great facilities that are tailored to the creative workforce's needs; (2) Creator Studio that facilitates the works of creators and professionals be they about photo shoots, video production, livestreaming, music production or podcast production; (3) Advanced Production Studio that supports the production of increasingly sophisticated and realistic content with cutting-edge technology; (4) Retail Zone that presents new-style shops in support of creators' businesses and creative & design products from around the world; (5) YOTEL that is a global smart hotel chain; (6) Sangsan Bangkok that will operate under Tribute Portfolio brand of globally renowned Marriott International; (7) Academy Zone that features educational institutes specializing in producing personnel for the creative content; (8) Cloud 11 Hall that is designed to host events and performances, and includes Open Box Theatre and other integrated facilities; and (9) Cloud 11 Park, a 17,000-square-meter rooftop park—the largest of its kind in Bangkok—is set to become a new green landmark in the heart of South Sukhumvit. The space will host creative activities and be open for use by both creators and the public.

Cloud 11 spans over 27 rai of land on Sukhumvit Road near BTS Udomsuk and Punnawithi stations. Constructed by Thai Obayashi, the project is now more than 90% complete. Constructions for building structures are already complete, with interior fit-out works now ongoing. Cloud 11 therefore will be ready to spring into operation before the end of 2025. Wholly owned by MQDC (Magnolia Quality Development Corporation), this project is set to contribute to the development of South Sukhumvit as a new innovation district of ASEAN. South Sukhumvit covers areas along Onnut – Udomsuk – Bang Na route.

For more information, please visit www.cloud11bangkok.com.

About 1500 Sound Academy at Cloud 11

Cloud 11 proudly partners with 1500 Sound Academy, co-founded by 4x Grammy-winning producer James Fauntleroy, to launch a music education and artist development hub at Cloud 11, Bangkok. Together, we’re bridging global music cultures—connecting Thai and Southeast Asian talent with international mentors, world-class production studios, and career opportunities across the music industry. Through training programs, cross-border collaborations, and full-spectrum artist services, this partnership empowers the next generation of creators to find their voice—and share it with the world.

About NYFA Workshop at Cloud 11

Cloud 11 joins forces with the New York Film Academy (NYFA) to launch its first Southeast Asia workshop in Bangkok, focusing on Filmmaking, Cinematography, and Budgeting & Scheduling. This intensive program equips regional filmmakers with practical skills and global production standards—empowering Southeast Asia’s creative talents to produce world-class content ready for the international stage.