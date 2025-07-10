Golden Bull Award 2025 Winners Revealed

For the winners of the 2025 Golden Bull Award, the answer is clear: vision, agility, and a drive to challenge the norm.



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 July 2025 – These are high-performing companies and trailblazers. This year’s winners are leading the way through innovation, from adopting AI and strengthening cybersecurity to integrating ESG values into their core operations. They show us that profitability and purpose can, and should, go hand in hand.

Recent data from SME Corp Malaysia backs this up. According to its latest performance report, over half (55.6%) of Malaysian SMEs are prioritising innovation, nearly 40% are forming strategic alliances, and a third are actively pursuing international markets. These are dynamic, forward-looking businesses shaping the future economy.

The Golden Bull Award goes beyond celebrating success to enabling growth. As 80.7% of SMEs ramp up marketing efforts and 64.5% plan to scale their operations, the Award opens doors, connecting ambitious businesses with the networks, platforms, and partnerships they need to thrive.

Organised by Business Media International with the support of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA) since 2003, the Golden Bull Award stands as Asia’s longest-running and most respected recognition platform for SMEs. Its footprint spans Malaysia, Singapore, mainland China, and Taiwan, and continues to grow across the region.

This year saw a record 19% increase in nominations, to over 1,700 companies. This highlights the rising aspirations of Malaysian SMEs. With SMEs contributing 39.1% to Malaysia’s GDP in 2023 and national targets aiming for 45% by 2025, their contribution is more critical than ever.

“This year’s Golden Bull Award is a testament not just to business success, but to business evolution,” said Datuk William Ng, National President of SAMENTA. “Our winners reflect the best of Malaysia’s entrepreneurial spirit: resilient, bold, and future-ready. With stronger government backing, they’re will be able reach even greater heights.”

The awards span three categories:

Emerging Bull Award,

Outstanding Bull Award, and

Super Golden Bull Award for elite-level achievers

A special Distinguished Bull Award was also presented to ten outstanding businesses that have previously won and continued to grow and expand their reach.

Throughout the selection process, integrity and transparency remain paramount. Baker Tilly Malaysia served as the official auditor, while CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd acted as the independent credit report and data provider.

Since its founding in 2003, the Golden Bull Award has stood as a benchmark of SME excellence across Asia. With expansion into new Asia Pacific markets on the horizon for 2025, it continues to spotlight the region’s most inspiring business stories.

Ready to be inspired? Explore the full list of winners and learn more at

https://goldenbullaward.asia/

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2025 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORY

Advantage Marine Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd Gaido (M) Sdn Bhd Golden Destinations Hong Seng Power Sdn Bhd Master-Pack Group Berhad OSADI Commercial Supplies Sdn Bhd Parkson Credit Sdn Bhd Saint-Gobain Malaysia Sdn Bhd Siacon Technology Sdn Bhd Sri Perkasa Trading (M) Sdn Bhd ST Rosyam Mart Sdn Bhd Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad Tan Boon Ming Sdn Bhd Terberg Tractors Malaysia Sdn Bhd Vape Empire Distribution Sdn Bhd

OUTSTANDING BULL AWARD

Adamas Contracts Sdn Bhd AESD International (M) Sdn Bhd Akaido Marketing Sdn Bhd Alam-Con Sdn Bhd Allied Forklift (M) Sdn Bhd Altus Oil & Gas Malaysia Sdn Bhd Aluspace Sdn Bhd Animal Medical Centre Sdn Bhd ATEK Technology Sdn Bhd Benz Auto Service (M) Sdn Bhd BP Chiropractic Sdn Bhd Cangkat Bayu Maju Sdn Bhd Ceres Nutrition Sdn Bhd Cert Academy Sdn Bhd CID Realtors Sdn Bhd Contacthings Solution Sdn Bhd E Mark Global Trade Sdn Bhd Essential Engineering Solution Sdn Bhd Estream Software Sdn Bhd Eternalgy Sdn Bhd Evertools Industrial Supply Sdn Bhd Fiskal Jitu Sdn Bhd Fong Hong (M) Sdn Bhd Foo Hing Dim Sum Sdn Bhd Fuyu Dezain Sdn Bhd Gee Seng Industrial Parts & Hoist Supply Sdn Bhd GFS Technology Sdn Bhd GME Greentech Sdn Bhd HBT Food & Beverage Sdn Bhd HFC Tech Sdn Bhd Hock Lian Hin Sdn Bhd Hon Engineering Sdn Bhd IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd Ins Tech International Sdn Bhd IP Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd ISEP (M) Sdn Bhd Itech System Engineering Sdn Bhd JBR Hardware & Trading Sdn Bhd Jo Mama Online Shop Sdn Bhd JV Global Event Sdn Bhd Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd KMB Resources Sdn Bhd Kwang Tai Refrigerators & Electrical Sdn Bhd Kymm Seng Trading (Kulim) Sdn Bhd Leaderland Era Sdn Bhd Lian Heng M&E Sdn Bhd Liconlite Engineering Sdn Bhd LifeWave (M) Sdn Bhd LINGTEC Instruments Sdn Bhd LM Equipment Sdn Bhd LMS Education Holdings Sdn Bhd M Summit Group Mana Mana Suites Sdn Bhd Mapo Industries Sdn Bhd Max Star Project Management Sdn Bhd MCDS Bhd Ming Supply Sdn Bhd (Ming Lighting) MM Network Sdn Bhd Monzone Air-Conditioning Sdn Bhd MR Academy International Sdn Bhd Multiworld Freight (M) Sdn Bhd My Flavor Food Sdn Bhd Nero Chemical Sdn Bhd Nursery Hong Soon Sdn Bhd Ometick Tooling Sdn Bhd One Union Group Sdn Bhd Oxwise (M) Sdn Bhd Paramount Premix Sdn Bhd Pasaraya T.S. Mega (Cheras) Sdn Bhd Perniagaan Yik Sing Sdn Bhd PMX Delight Holding Sdn Bhd Print Expert Sdn Bhd Pro E Sdn Bhd Pro Life Medical Supplies Sdn Bhd R-Tech Global (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd Raddish Technology Sdn Bhd Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd REDBOX Rezo Group Sdn Bhd Risguard Sdn Bhd Rohe Interior Sdn Bhd SF Techlogis Sdn Bhd Shimlen Sdn Bhd Sin Soon Fa Fruits Sdn Bhd SKA Transport (M) Sdn Bhd SKN Industrial Supplies Sdn Bhd Sri Maju Cergas Logistics Sdn Bhd SRKK Technology Sdn Bhd SSH Manufacturing Sdn Bhd Straits Commnet Solutions Sdn Bhd Super Power Supply (M) Sdn Bhd Surian Creations Sdn Bhd Swee Seng Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd Tay Motors (M) Sdn Bhd Tayopack Sdn Bhd Tian Siang BP (Ipoh) Sdn Bhd TIP Design (M) Sdn Bhd TLH Solution (M) Sdn Bhd TNS Shipping Sdn Bhd TP Power (M) Sdn Bhd (TP TEC Holding Berhad) UKM Pakarunding Sdn Bhd VHL Logistics Sdn Bhd Vision Mission Cleaning Sdn Bhd Visko Industries Sdn Bhd YLI Industry Sdn Bhd YPS Technology Sdn Bhd

EMERGING BULL AWARD

ACS Project Management Sdn Bhd Alphas Estate Solutions Sdn Bhd ALW Technology Sdn Bhd Astra Online Sdn Bhd AVS Integrators Sdn Bhd BENJ Design Sdn Bhd Best Sewing World (M) Sdn Bhd Centrionics Sdn Bhd Chmiel Global Advisory Sdn Bhd CPT Training Development Sdn Bhd Dang Foods Trading Dream Home Structural Works Sdn Bhd Eaglesview Group Sdn Bhd Ecobex Resources Sdn Bhd EF Store Sdn Bhd Epro Precision Engineering Sdn Bhd Evoway Sdn Bhd Evrypawdy Sdn Bhd Excel Test Sdn Bhd FDCV Group Sdn Bhd Fuwave Design Sdn Bhd Goflex Events H & H First Consultancy Group Sdn Bhd H&H Health Group Sdn Bhd Happy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn Bhd High Pines Training And Consultancy Sdn Bhd Inhome Solar Sdn Bhd Journal Multi Media Sdn Bhd Lee Sportswear International Sdn Bhd (Spin Sportswear) Livinghome Furniture Design Sdn Bhd Monogram Concepts Sdn Bhd My Wealth Capital Sdn Bhd Nexxg Worldwide Sdn Bhd One Search Pro Marketing Sdn Bhd Pi Interactive Sdn Bhd Red Abstract Hair Studio Sdn Bhd Seamarine Frozen Food & Supply Seng Seng Hardware Sdn Bhd Solid Real Estate Consultants Sdn Bhd Spartan Ives Capital Sdn Bhd TCW Solomon Realty Sdn Bhd Technics Minerals Resources Sdn Bhd Topkrete Sdn Bhd Trading Castle PLT Usahamaju Magnet Sdn Bhd Vanta Capital Sdn Bhd Various Intelligence Sdn Bhd

DISTINGUISHED BULL AWARDS

Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd Cabe (M) Sdn Bhd Chinhan Tech Sdn Bhd Gold Key FNB Sdn Bhd Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd INK Marketing Sdn Bhd Precious Precious Sdn Bhd Realux Sdn Bhd Teamplete Sdn Bhd Worldwise Freight (M) Sdn Bhd

DIGITAL 50 AWARDS

Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd Golden Destinations HFC Tech Sdn Bhd IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd Parkson Credit Sdn Bhd Pi Interactive Sdn Bhd Swee Seng Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd Tan Boon Ming Sdn Bhd Tian Siang BP (Ipoh) Sdn Bhd Various Intelligence Sdn Bhd

GOLDEN BULL INSPIRATIONAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS

Mr. Lim Ann Shen – Alphas Estate Solutions Sdn Bhd Mr. Patrick Goh – Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd Dr. Hii Ding Ong – Ceres Nutrition Sdn Bhd Ms. Christine Tan – Estream Software Sdn Bhd Mr. Lim Boon Hoe – Gaido (M) Sdn Bhd Mr. Eric Yap – GME Greentech Sdn Bhd Mr. Mita Lim – Golden Destinations Ms. Kristy Liew – INK Marketing Sdn Bhd Mr. Jenson Heng Kheng Hong – Mapo Industries Sdn Bhd Mr. Teoh Beng Swee – Pasaraya T.S. Mega (Cheras) Sdn Bhd Mr. Benjamin Ku – SSH Manufacturing Sdn Bhd Mr. Eric Mong – TNS Shipping Sdn Bhd Mr. Zac Oh – Vape Empire Distribution Sdn Bhd Mr. Andrew Teow – Advantage Marine Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd Mr. Nga Hock Ee – Aluspace Sdn Bhd Mr. Georg Chmiel – Chmiel Global Advisory Sdn Bhd Mr. George Wong Wei Hong – Gold Key FNB Sdn Bhd Mr. Allen Goh Soo Loon – Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd Dr. Hiew Boon Thong – Happy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn Bhd Mr. Noel Chuah Chong Tatt – IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd Ms. Josephine Quay Huei Ming – Jo Mama Online Shop Sdn Bhd Mr. Andy Cheong Kah Yee – Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd Mr. Ooi Chi Yang – Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd Datin Pang Mei Mei – Risguard Sdn Bhd Dr. Sia Tian Poh – Siacon Technology Sdn Bhd Mr. Khoo Sze Chyuan – Sri Maju Cergas Logistics Sdn Bhd Datin Sri Jenny Hing Puey Ling – Sri Perkasa Trading (M) Sdn Bhd Datuk Lawrence Leow Fong Peng – Teamplete Sdn Bhd

Hashtag: #goldenbullaward

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SAMENTA

Established in 1986, SAMENTA is Malaysia’s oldest and largest association of SMEs, with over 5,500 members across the country. A multi-racial, multi-sector association, SAMENTA has been at the forefront of championing a SME-friendly business environment and connecting SMEs to regional and global opportunities.

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. BMI owns renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. BMI also organises various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in its portfolio.