SenseRobot Debuts at AI for Good Global Summit 2025, Showcasing China’s AI Innovations to the World

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 July 2025 – At the esteemed United Nations-led AI for Good Global Summit 2025, SenseRobot President Mark Ma delivered an insightful session titled “How Chess-Inspired AI Can Empower Human Learning.” The presentation marked SenseRobot’s debut on such a prestigious global United Nations platform; it served as a significant global showcase of China’s original AI technologies, reflecting the depth, wisdom, and ethical dimensions intrinsic to Chinese innovation.

How AI Enhances Learning, Family Bonds, and Inclusion—Not Replaces Them

In his engaging address, Mark raised a Central question: Can AI truly replace human learning, or can it deepen it? Drawing inspiration from chess, Mark demonstrated how SenseRobot effectively employs AI-powered robots to support cognitive development among young learners, foster meaningful intergenerational connections within families, and promote inclusive engagement for people with disabilities.

Mark emphasized that AI technology integrates mathematical precision, strategic reasoning, and accumulated human insight, resulting in a form of artificial intelligence deeply embedded in human experience and ethics. Highlighting the landmark accomplishments of AlphaGo alongside SenseRobot’s practical use in educational and familial settings, he emphasized a transformative shift: perceiving AI not as a replacement, but as a collaborative ally in human development.

The accompanying exhibition at the summit prominently showcased SenseRobot’s advanced technological capabilities, drawing widespread interest from attendees and international media alike. Featured products included the SenseRobot Chess Edition, the Go Edition, and the innovative two-in-one Chess-Go Robot, each demonstrating remarkable technical strengths such as millimeter-level robotic arm precision, high accuracy AI vision algorithms (99.9% recognition accuracy), and sophisticated hand-eye coordination. SenseRobot also exhibited its multi-level AI competence and its advanced Apex Duel mode, surpassing human champion-level chess performance.

From China to the World: SenseRobot’s Mission for Ethical, Human-Centered Technology

SenseRobot’s influential presence at the AI for Good Conference marked a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. Already active in more than 20 countries across Asia, Europe, and North America, SenseRobot exemplifies China’s dedication to equitable education, cultural dialogue, and inclusive technology adoption worldwide.

Looking ahead, SenseRobot continues to pursue its vision of human-centered technology. By blending innovation with tradition, data with empathy, and robotics with ethics, SenseRobot embodies a pioneering narrative in AI: technology created by people, designed for people’s enrichment.

Hashtag: #SenseRobot

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.