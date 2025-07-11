Gorilla Provides Business Updates

Announces its agreement as an official solutions provider of NVIDIA

Outlines global expansion updates

Reinforces strong financial position following recent $105M equity raise

London, United Kingdom – Newsfile Corp. – July 11, 2025 – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, yesterday provided a comprehensive business update in an investor webinar as part of its ongoing efforts to provide consistent updates on strategic milestones.

“Gorilla is a capitalized operator and strategic enabler of transformation in both developed and emerging markets,” said Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO of Gorilla Technology. “The next 18 months will redefine what’s possible in AI-driven infrastructure, and we are proud to be at the forefront.”

Select highlights from the webinar include:

$5.6 Billion Pipeline and $1.3 Billion Targeted by Mid-2026:

Gorilla reported an active global pipeline of approximately $5.6 billion across 87 distinct opportunities.

The Company anticipates closing $1.3 billion in contracts by mid-2026, consisting of long-term agreements ranging from three to 15 years.

The pipeline size reflects progression—as several high-value opportunities have advanced into the MOU stage or late-stage negotiations and are nearing contract finalization.

Gorilla’s pipeline underscores the Company’s ability to convert business development opportunities into large-scale delivery opportunities.

Industry-Leading Partnerships with HPE and NVIDIA:

Gorilla reaffirmed the strategic importance of its partnerships with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) and announced it is now an NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) solutions provider, leveraging NVIDIA’s industry-leading AI frameworks.

These agreements accelerate product development and also enhance trust and credibility with government stakeholders—particularly in mission-critical projects involving smart cities, law enforcement, and sovereign data.

Gorilla is positioned to develop its role in sovereign digital infrastructure deployments across multiple geographies, and these partnerships can accelerate the company’s path forward.

Global Expansion Underway with Wide-Scale Public Sector Relationships:

Gorilla remains focused on its U.S. expansion, including active engagement in East Coast law enforcement and infrastructure opportunities.

Its pending acquisition of a leading AI firm, expected to close this quarter, will bring 70 professionals and expand its R&D and regional execution footprint.

The Company’s breakthrough ONE AMAZON initiative will formally launch at New York Climate Week in September, with initial revenues expected in Q4 2025.

In Thailand, Gorilla is in final-stage negotiations for a landmark smart education deployment impacting over 6.5 million students. This program marks the first phase of a multi-decade digital education and safety platform.

Strengthened Financial Position Following $105M Equity Raise:

Capital raise proceeds bolster Gorilla’s ability to meet capital commitments required for performance and bid bonds on large-scale government contracts. The transaction included a combination of treasury shares and structured warrants, limiting near-term dilution.

The Company now holds $108 million in cash and $16.5 million in low-interest debt. Additional non-dilutive funding mechanisms—including $200 million in secured term sheets—remain in place. In addition, Gorilla’s infrastructure platform, TerraStrata, currently holds $3.5 billion in assets along with substantial cash, which is already being deployed into large-scale projects.

In the webinar, Chandan outlined Gorilla’s evolution as a fully-integrated AI infrastructure and technology partner across the public and private sectors. The Company is now providing solutions across smart cities, national security, critical infrastructure, environmental intelligence, and healthcare initiatives across Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and the United States.

Investors can access the full webinar recording at: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/GRRR/89080443705

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s intended use of proceeds from the offering, Gorilla’s ability to win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Public Relations Contact:

Samantha Dowd

Prosek Partners

GRRR@prosek.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

GRRR@redchip.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.