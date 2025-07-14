Dusit International expands across the lodging spectrum, launches ninth hotel brand – Dusit Hotels

Refined upper-upscale brand is tailored for 120–300 key properties in prime urban and resort locations, delivering market-relevant experiences enriched by Dusit’s signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 July 2025 – Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has expanded its global hospitality portfolio with the official launch of Dusit Hotels – its ninth hotel brand – designed to deliver tailored upper-upscale experiences that balance brand consistency with the unique needs of each market in strategic city and leisure destinations worldwide.

Dusit’s ninth hotel brand – Dusit Hotels – is designed to deliver refined, upper-upscale experiences that are market-relevant, locally rooted, and enriched by Thai-inspired gracious hospitality. Now open in Doha, Qatar; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Chengdu, China – with Manila, Philippines set to join in 2026.

Already introduced at three operating hotels – Dusit Hotel Doha, Qatar; Dusit Le Palais Tu Hoa, Hanoi, Vietnam; and Dusit Hotel AG Park, Chengdu, China – with another distinctive property, Dusit Hotel Greenhills, Manila, Philippines, signed and set to open in 2026, the new brand has already marked its presence in key markets across Asia and the Middle East, laying a strong foundation for future growth.

Created in response to the growing demand from hotel owners and developers for distinctive properties that combine international standards with a strong sense of local identity, Dusit Hotels is positioned to deliver memorable guest experiences rooted in the unique cultural and physical context of each destination – all underpinned by Dusit’s signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality.

Defined by a timeless, warm, and welcoming aesthetic, and guided by the tagline “Distinctly Elevated, Perfected by Place,” Dusit Hotels are crafted with the soul of each location in mind and designed to offer superior levels of comfort for business and leisure travellers of all generations. Public spaces feature curated art and locally inspired details that enhance the sense of place, while integrated smart technologies enrich the stay experience.

With a target range of 120 to 300 keys per property, Dusit Hotels is ideally suited for conversions and purpose-built developments that seek to balance refined comfort and contemporary design with market-relevant facilities, such as destination dining, multi-functional event spaces, and wellness offerings tailored to today’s travellers.

At each location, Dusit Hotels has demonstrated its ability to deliver refined, upper-upscale experiences rooted in local character and contemporary elegance.

Located by Hanoi’s West Lake, the 207-key Dusit Le Palais Tu Hoa, Hanoi blends Thai-inspired gracious service with Vietnamese heritage, drawing inspiration from the legacy of Princess Từ Hoa, who famously left the royal court to teach silk weaving to the local people, to offer a unique cultural connection through its design, storytelling, and curated dining experiences.

In Chengdu, the 248-key Dusit Hotel AG Park, Chengdu embraces its natural setting amidst the scenic surrounds of Tianfu Agricultural Expo Park with guided nature-based activities, farm-to-table dining, and sustainability-led programming aligned with Dusit’s group-wide sustainability initiative, Tree of Life, all contributing to a guest experience that’s both mindful and memorable.

Dusit Hotel Doha, meanwhile, with 261 well-appointed guestrooms and suites, plus 96 elegant apartments in the heart of Doha’s vibrant West Bay area, has carved a niche in the Qatari capital’s competitive hospitality landscape by offering warm, personalised service, a variety of international dining options, and wellness experiences delivered through Dusit’s signature Devarana Wellness concept. From in-room rituals to a full-floor spa, the hotel demonstrates how Dusit Hotels can thoughtfully integrate well-being into the guest journey in a way that is meaningful, accessible, and market-relevant.

The latest signing under the Dusit Hotels brand – Dusit Hotel Greenhills, Manila – is set to open in Q4 2026. Occupying the top 10 floors of Primex Tower, a landmark 50-storey mixed-use development in Metro Manila’s San Juan City, the 200-key hotel will feature premium facilities, including Benjarong Thai restaurant, an all-day dining restaurant, a rooftop bar, a rooftop swimming pool, and a ballroom with spectacular city views.

Together, these properties illustrate the brand’s versatility and appeal – bringing Dusit’s gracious hospitality and service excellence to life in distinctive ways, guided by a consistent upper-upscale positioning.

“Our latest brand has been carefully developed to meet the evolving needs of both hotel owners and modern travellers alike,” said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “As we continue to reposition the Dusit Thani brand firmly within the luxury segment, Dusit Hotels marks a strategic expansion of our presence in the upper-upscale space, reinforcing our evolution across the lodging spectrum. This new brand allows us to bring our unique Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to a broader range of properties, while giving owners the scope to tailor experiences to their specific markets – all backed by our proven systems, global distribution, and operational excellence. With a strong focus on comfort, character, and locality, each hotel will resonate deeply with domestic and international guests seeking purposeful, memorable stays.”

Dusit’s global portfolio currently comprises 294 properties across 18 countries, including 55 hotels and resorts and 239 luxury villa rentals. The company’s nine brands span the lodging spectrum from affordable lifestyle to bespoke luxury. Alongside Dusit Hotels, the group’s other brands include Devarana – Dusit Retreats (Wellness Luxury), Dusit Thani (Bespoke Luxury), Dusit Collection (Character Luxury), dusitD2 (Lifestyle Upscale), Dusit Princess (Upper Midscale), ASAI Hotels (Lifestyle Midscale), Dusit Suites (Lifestyle Long Stay), and Elite Havens (Luxury Villa Rentals).

Across its portfolio, Dusit has already signed 14 new properties this year and has over 60 in the pipeline, reflecting strong demand for its distinctive hospitality offerings worldwide. Dusit Hotels is expected to continue this momentum, with strong developer interest in key markets.

“With three Dusit Hotels already in operation and another distinctive property in the pipeline, our newest brand has already resonated strongly with our target market as well as development partners,” said Mr Siradej Donavanik, Vice President – Development (Global). “Reflecting strong demand for this offering, we anticipate signing eight additional Dusit Hotels within the next two years, in key gateway destinations, both cities and resorts. For developers seeking a refined, versatile, and future-ready concept with proven performance and global support, Dusit Hotels presents a compelling opportunity.”

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely special stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes close to 300 properties operating under a total of nine brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Collection, Dusit Hotels, dusitD2, Dusit Suites, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit dusit.com

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.

Dusit International‘s diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com