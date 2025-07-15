XTEND Secures $30M Extension to Complete $70M Series B to Scale Its Battle-Proven Autonomous AI Robots Across America

Aliya Capital Partners and Protego Ventures Co-Lead Strategic Series B Round alongside participating investors: Len Blavatnik’s Claltech, Union-Tech Ventures & Chartered Group, as XTEND’s AI Robotic Technology Proves Itself in Global Conflicts and the Company Opens Its New U.S. Headquarters in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XTEND, a leader in AI-powered tactical autonomous robotic systems, today announced that Aliya Capital Partners and Protego Ventures have co-led a strategic $30M extension to its $70M Series B funding round, joining participating investors: Len Blavatnik’s Claltech, Union-Tech Ventures and Chartered Group.

XTEND’s AI-powered systems are actively used by the U.S. Department of Defense, Singapore, Europe, the UK, and the Israel Defense Force to improve strategic capabilities and mission success in challenging environments. With this Series B funding, XTEND plans to scale up U.S. and global production, integrate real-time AI capabilities across its platforms, and expand deployments with U.S. and allied defense forces, as well as for humanitarian and emergency response efforts.

As part of this investment, Aliya Capital Partners’ Founding Partner and CEO, Ross Kestin, has joined XTEND’s Board of Directors. Kestin explains: “XTEND’s mission—to deliver cutting-edge drone and robotics systems for high-risk, mission-critical environments—aligns directly with our vision of supporting technologies that protect and enhance life. We’re honored to back Aviv and his world-class team and help accelerate the impact of their technology across defense, security, and emergency response sectors.”

The announcement follows the grand opening of XTEND’s new U.S. headquarters and advanced drone manufacturing facility in Tampa, Florida, on July 1. The event brought together government, military, and industry leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarks from key stakeholders, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing operations.

“The grand opening of XTEND’s Tampa facility represents more than a physical expansion—it marks a new phase of operational scale, U.S. engagement, and global relevance,” said Lee Moser, Co-Founder and General Partner of Protego Ventures. “We’re proud to support this next chapter alongside the Aliya team.”

Lital Leshem, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Protego Ventures, adds: “We invested in XTEND because it’s clear they are building a category-defining platform for human-guided autonomy that can scale fast and make an immediate impact. At a time when defense innovation demands urgency and trust, XTEND stood out as ready to lead.”

XTEND CEO Aviv Shapira concludes: “The successful completion of our Series B financing highlights the surging demand for mission-critical autonomous systems from allied defense and public safety agencies. The investment will fuel accelerated R&D, scale manufacturing, and global deployment expansion. That said, the backing from Aliya and Protego isn’t just about fresh capital—it’s a powerful vote of confidence. Ross’s experience and strategic perspective are invaluable in navigating this pivotal growth phase. Furthermore, opening our Tampa headquarters is a major step forward as we continue to build cutting-edge systems that protect lives worldwide.”

Additional investor quotes:

Avi Fischer, Chairman of Clal Industries and Claltech, says: “When investing in companies, you typically meet the founders, the management team, the technology—and of course, dive into the virtual data room. But with XTEND, we did something far more important. On our very first visit, we walked into a room with over 50 end users, all being trained on the system. What convinced us to invest wasn’t just the tech—it was their feedback. They spoke about how the system has saved lives, how AI-driven training cut learning time by 99%, and how this technology is already changing the battlefield. That’s when we knew—we had to be part of this.”

Dr. Peter Kash, Chairman of the Board, XTEND, says: “This milestone represents the realization of XTEND’s vision to bring our groundbreaking technologies closer to the U.S. defense ecosystem. With this facility, we’re laying the foundation for sustained growth, high-tech job creation and meaningful contributions to America’s security and industrial capabilities. I’m incredibly proud of the team that made this moment possible, amplifying the connectivity of Florida and the future of AI and Robotics. I am incredibly proud of the team that made this moment possible, by helping attract blue chip investors that are aligned with our goal to amplify the connectivity of Florida and the future of AI and Robotics.”

Tal Recanati, Managing Director Union Tech Ventures: “Since our investment three years ago, we’ve seen the XTEND management team demonstrate exceptional execution and innovation. With the successful completion of this latest financing round, XTEND is now poised to strengthen its position as a global leader in defense technology.”

About XTEND

Founded in Israel, XTEND develops next-generation robotics and autonomous systems powered by proprietary AI and real-time human-guided operating software. Its platforms are engineered for precision and safety in the world’s most complex and hazardous environments. XTEND’s systems enable the deployment of self-reliant AI-driven tactical robotic teams in complex and dynamic mission scenarios. The company’s patented XOS operating system fuses the best human intelligence and machine autonomy to enhance the operator’s abilities, simultaneously reducing the need for direct physical confrontation, thereby minimizing casualties and injuries. Thousands of XTEND’s systems are already operationally deployed worldwide, and the company is continuously developing its XOS operating system and platforms to deliver the future of human-machine teaming to defense, HLS, and security professionals worldwide. Find out more here.

About Aliya Capital Partners

Aliya Capital Partners is a Miami-based investment firm with deep expertise across defense-tech, AI, autonomy, and national security. The firm backs companies delivering meaningful and unexpected impact, particularly at the intersection of advanced technology and global safety.

About Protego Ventures

Protego Ventures is an Israel-based defense venture capital fund investing in breakthrough technologies that address today’s most urgent defense and security challenges, including drones, AI and machine learning, sensors, aerial defense, and UAVs.



