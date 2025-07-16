Korean Ginseng Makes a Strong Debut in Taiwan! K-Food Teams Up with Taiwanese Sports Stars to Launch a New Wave of Health Trends

HONG KONG, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To promote K-Food Korean ginseng, the aT Center Hong Kong (Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation Hong Kong Branch) joined forces with Taiwanese sports celebrities and cheerleading icons in Taipei this June. The collaboration included Fubon Guardians baseball player Yu-Cheng Chang, basketball players Kai-Yen Lee of the New Taipei Kings and Wei-Chia Kuo-Mao of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, as well as popular cheerleader Lin Dai-Ying. Together, they promoted Korean ginseng, aiming to raise public awareness about its diverse benefits and expand its appeal across all age groups in Taiwan.

Athletes Bring the Power of Ginseng to Life

Renowned for its high nutritional value, Korean ginseng is being promoted through the K-Food campaign by the aT Center Hong Kong. Prominent Taiwanese athletes were invited to serve as ambassadors, leveraging their energetic and healthy image to showcase the many benefits of ginseng. Kai-Yen Lee shared touching family stories to create an emotional connection to ginseng, while Wei-Chia Kuo-Mao engaged the public through fun basketball games that highlighted its effects. Both athletes believe Korean ginseng products help them recover quickly before and after training. Meanwhile, cheerleading icon Lin Dai-Ying couldn’t get enough of Korean ginseng drink products specially designed for women—her go-to secret for a radiant glow.

More Than Just Red Ginseng! A Variety of Ginseng Products Enter Taiwan

In addition to the familiar red ginseng drink, this K-Food campaign introduced a variety of Korean ginseng products to Taiwanese consumers. These include black ginseng, sliced ginseng, ginseng tea, and ginseng products developed specifically for infants and young children—catering to a wide range of age groups and needs. The aT Center hopes to convey that Korean ginseng isn’t just a rare health supplement, but a nutritious daily option suitable for the whole family.

Expanding Market Presence and Promoting Korea–Taiwan Food Exchange

Hyunhoo Kim, Director of the aT Center Hong Kong, stated that Taiwan is one of the major export markets for Korean food. By partnering with Taiwanese sports stars, the campaign aims to raise awareness of Korean ginseng in Taiwan and create opportunities to export a wider variety of ginseng products. Looking ahead, the aT Center plans to use marketing strategies tailored to Taiwanese consumer preferences to introduce K-Food products that align with local trends, ultimately deepening the food culture exchange between Korea and Taiwan.