Xuan Wu Cloud Wind ESG rating upgraded to A level, accompanied by exceptional sustainability performance

GUANGZHOU, China, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, according to the latest rating report released by Wind, an authoritative domestic ESG rating agency, the ESG rating of Xuan Wu Cloud (2392.HK) has been upgraded from BBB to A. The company’s overall ESG score is 7.84 (out of 10), ranking 19th out of the 181 rated enterprises in the software industry of the A-share and Hong Kong stock market, among the top 10% of the industry. This rating result is also an authoritative recognition of Xuan Wu Cloud’s innovative practice and continuous cultivation in the ESG field.

According to the information provided, the Wind ESG Rating System is based on international standards, combined with the characteristics of China’s capital market. It evaluates companies’ substantial ESG risks and sustainable management ability through more than 500 sub-indicators. The Wind ESG rating system defines an A-rated company as having a high level of corporate management, low ESG risk, and strong sustainable development capability. In the software industry, only 13.26% of companies received an A rating. It is worth mentioning that Xuan Wu Cloud’s scores in the three dimensions of environmental, social, and corporate governance all significantly exceeded the industry average.

Xuan Wu Cloud’s improved rating stems from its systematic ESG management system and multidimensional practical innovations. In 2024, Xuan Wu Cloud established the ESG mission of “Assisting enterprises in sustainable development through digital intelligence” and achieved high-quality development in the ESG field through four dimensions: improving an efficient, standardized governance system; constructing an open ecosystem for value co-creation with stakeholders; creating excellent products and services; and assisting enterprises in digital intelligence transformation and practicing green development.

Specifically, at the corporate governance level, Xuan Wu Cloud has systematically built a comprehensive ESG management system. The Company has constructed a four-tier ESG governance structure, comprising the Board of Directors and its associated committees (Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees), the President’s Office, and a dedicated ESG working group in collaboration with various business units. At the same time, the Company’s governance structure is designed to adhere strictly to the requirements of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, and this commitment is supported by the implementation of internal systems, including the Nomination Policy and the Policy on Diversity of Board Members. The Company’s Board of Directors includes three independent non-executive directors (including one female director), fully reflecting the diversity and independence of the governance structure.

At the same time, Xuan Wu Cloud has always adhered to high standards of business ethics in its daily operations, and has carried out multi-frequency trainings related to business ethics, anti-corruption and anti-monopoly, which continuously strengthens and improves the construction of a clean culture. In 2024, the company’s employees completed anti-commercial bribery and integrity training, with a 100% participation rate. This has led to significant improvements in Xuan Wu Cloud’s scores on substantive issues, such as anti-graft and corruption, and anti-monopoly and fair competition, surpassing the industry’s average. In terms of risk and compliance management, Xuan Wu Cloud’s Audit Committee and Board of Directors will review the Risk Management Policy on an annual basis to ensure the effective operation of the risk management and internal control system. In addition, Xuan Wu Cloud issued two issues of Risk Management Report internally in 2024 to address the company’s risk key points and enhance the efficiency of risk management.

In terms of social responsibility, Xuan Wu Cloud adheres to the concept of “customer first” and continues to provide customers with high-quality digital intelligence products and services. In the field of AI, for example, Xuan Wu Cloud has released vertical models for consumer goods business scenarios in the past year, such as the SKU super model and the industry’s only marketing domain model for the infant formula industry. The company has also released a matrix of AI intelligences, including development assistant, market mapping assistant, and business assistant, based on the aPaaS platform.

Meanwhile, as a technology enterprise being passionate about public welfare, Xuan Wu Cloud has a proven track record of actively supporting social welfare initiatives. In alignment with its business operations, the company has consistently contributed to community public welfare, promoting national fitness and other significant social causes. For instance, in 2024, Xuan Wu Cloud collected 149 pieces of materials within the company, and donated to people in need through the social work service station.

Xuan Wu Cloud places a significant emphasis on employee health and well-being within the organization. In terms of employee well-being, in addition to the compliance with national statutory employee benefits, the company also offers supplementary accident insurance, IT office subsidies, and various other benefits to its staff. The company fosters an inclusive and supportive organizational culture through regular events such as “Xuan Ai Week” and other employee activities. It also utilizes the effective “Xuan Wu Experience Officer” internal feedback mechanism to ensure employee satisfaction and growth.

Xuan Wu Cloud has established a comprehensive enterprise green development system, integrating it into the enterprise management strategy, daily operations, and the daily behaviors of all employees. In addition to promoting the enterprise’s commitment to conservation efforts, Xuan Wu Cloud has consistently organized staff members to participate in various environmental initiatives. These initiatives include public welfare activities, low-carbon walks, and collection of used batteries, among others. Through these actions, Xuan Wu Cloud demonstrates a commitment to promoting harmonious coexistence between enterprises and the environment.

Xuan Wu Cloud’s innovative practices and continuous development in the ESG field have earned the company several prestigious awards, including the “ESG Corporate Governance Excellence Enterprise” and the “JINGE AWARD: Annual ESG Pioneer Award,” both awarded by Gelonghui, and the “Best ESG Rising Star” awarded by China IR Annual Awards.

The upgrade of Wind’s ESG rating reflects Xuan Wu Cloud’s continuous innovation and practical effectiveness in the field of environmental, social, and corporate governance. It also reflects the capital market’s recognition of Xuan Wu Cloud’s ESG value. It is foreseeable that Xuan Wu Cloud’s excellent ESG performance will also become an important foundation for the company to continue to create value for all parties in society and realize sustainable business success.