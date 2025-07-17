Japanese Singer BENI Captivates Chinese Audiences on Singer 2025

Changsha, China, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hunan TV’s Mango TV program Singer 2025 is redefining global cultural exchange, using music as a bridge across borders. The show has received back-to-back endorsements from UNESCO and has been highlighted in 15 social media posts by official organizations—including agencies under China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassies of Brazil and Malaysia in China, and Tourism Malaysia.



Japanese Singer BENI

As of now, Singer 2025 has achieved more than 85 billion digital impressions. This year, UNESCO also featured Shan Yichun’s adaptation of the song “Li Bai” in its World Oceans Day campaign, calling for global attention to marine conservation. The show’s growing international attention highlights its extraordinary cultural influence, with diverse music, vibrant stagecraft, and heartfelt performances resonating with audiences worldwide.

One of the program’s defining strengths lies in its ability to inspire international artists to engage with Chinese culture on a deep level. American singer Mickey Guyton seamlessly wove Chinese lyrics into her performance, expressing her affection for the country. Fellow American Grace Kinstler delivered two moving performances entirely in Chinese, reflecting both the emotional appeal of Mandarin pop and her sincere appreciation for the culture.

Japanese singer BENI’s journey on Singer 2025 showcased the emotional reach of music beyond borders. In her debut appearance, she performed a tender version of “LA・LA・LA LOVE SONG,” her crystalline vocals and the retro arrangement evoking a neon-lit dreamscape. Though she was eliminated in the first round, BENI described the experience as deeply moving, praising the show’s professionalism and the audience’s warmth. “Singing for Chinese fans has always been a dream of mine,” she said after the show. “Joining Singer 2025 fulfilled that dream—and started a new one.” She added, with conviction, “I’ll be back!” Her words reflected not only a desire to return but also a tribute to music’s power to bridge continents and connect with hearts.

Offstage, other international performers—including American singers Charlie Puth and Jordan Smith, and Canadian singer Michael Bublé—immersed themselves in traditional Chinese culture. From practicing calligraphy and appreciating the ink paintings of master artist Qi Baishi to experiencing Dragon Boat Festival traditions, traditional Chinese medicine, historic academies’ vibes and regional cuisine, they gained firsthand insight into the richness of China’s cultural heritage.

Singer 2025 continues to connect the world through music, offering a stage for diverse voices to be heard and heartfelt stories to be shared. The show looks forward to welcoming more artists from around the globe to become part of a shared cultural dialogue.

