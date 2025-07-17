TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept: Introducing the World’s Thinnest Tri-Fold with Pioneering Dual Inward-Folding Design

ABUJA, Nigeria, MANILA, Philippines and BOGOTA, Colombia, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO today unveiled its latest tri-fold concept, the TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept. This innovative device showcases a dual-screen, inward-folding tri-fold design and delivers a massive 9.94-inch display with significantly enhanced durability.

Measuring just 11.49mm when folded and starting from an ultra-slim 3.49mm when unfolded, it sets a new industry benchmark as the thinnest tri-fold device, redefining what’s possible in foldable technology.

Innovative G-Style Tri-fold Design

Unlike conventional tri-fold devices that leave their delicate flexible screens exposed, the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept showcases an innovative G-Style design. Its expansive inner display folds inward twice, completely shielding the main screen from scratches and impacts when not in use. For everyday tasks, a convenient second cover display provides a classic smartphone experience.

At the core of this innovation is a custom-engineered dual-hinge system, comprising a small waterdrop hinge and a larger primary hinge. When folded, the small hinge allows the right portion of the display to fold gaplessly inward, mimicking a traditional book-style foldable. The larger hinge then folds the remaining section over the top. A self-locking mechanism ensures the device is both perfectly gapless and secure when closed.



Innovative G-style tri-fold design with dual inward folds

This advanced engineering also unlocks new modes of use. A customized dual-cam design in the large hinge supports multi-angle hovering, allowing the device to be operated in a partially folded state, transforming it into a versatile mini-workstation.

When fully unfolded, the dual-hinge system reveals a stunning 9.94-inch display with minimal creasing. This seamless canvas turns the device from a pocketable smartphone into a full-fledged tablet, providing an expansive workspace for next-level multitasking and media consumption.

World’s Thinnest Tri-Fold with Flagship Features

Despite the added complexity of its inward tri-fold architecture, the TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept achieves a folded thickness of just 11.49mm—comparable to many current dual-fold smartphones. When fully unfolded, the device achieves an industry-leading 3.49mm ultra-slim profile – making it the world’s thinnest tri-fold smartphone to date. This is made possible by multiple breakthroughs in foldable displays, hinges, and materials—including 2000 MPa ultra-high-strength steel for the hinge and ultra-strong Titan Fiber for the back cover, which is just 0.3mm thick.

Even with this ultra-slim form factor, the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept makes no compromises on flagship experience, including a high-performance chipset, a versatile triple-camera system as well as a massive over 5000mAh battery.

TECNO’s Latest Advanced Foldable Innovation

The launch of the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept further underscores TECNO’s exploration of redefining the future of foldable mobile technology. This advancement is another strong signal of TECNO’s ambition to bring cutting-edge form factors and flagship experiences to a global, design-forward audience. TECNO confirms that the device is expected to be showcased at MWC 2026.