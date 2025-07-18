Comfee Officially Launches in Indonesia with Gusto Aircon, Bringing a Smarter Lifestyle to Young Generation

JARKATA, Indonesia, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Comfee, as Germany’s No.1 air conditioner brand, specially targeting young generations for local markets, is making its official debut in Indonesia this July with the launch of the Gusto series. A dynamic summer campaign will accompany the launch, inviting young users to explore smart cooling through interactive experiences and social events.



Comfee, No.1 Airconditioner in German

Comfee is a lifestyle-driven air conditioning brand created especially for the young generation. Built around the concept of “cooling smart with style,” Comfee combines intelligent features with sleek design to deliver air-conditioning solutions that reflect youth values—comfort, modern convenience, emotional enjoyment, and personal freedom. Its brand slogan, “Comfee, is how I Cool Smart,” embodies its mission to provide cooling that’s not just functional, but expressive and enriching.

The Indonesia launch marks an important milestone in Comfee’s expansion into Southeast Asia. To celebrate, with the theme “Live Joyfully with Comfee”, Comfee will roll out a series of locally tailored brand activities on social media that encourage young consumers to find their colorful moments in life and showcasing their lifestyle with Comfee. Meanwhile, Comfee will connect local consumers through KOL collaboration by focusing on the scenes of personal moments of joy, freedom, and comfort. This initiative not only hopes to deepen emotional ties with young users but also aims to spark vibrant engagement across social platforms.



Smart Choice with Gusto

For the debut, Comfee bring Gusto for Indonesia market, which stands out by combining energy efficiency, durability, and healthy living features:

Powered by ECO+, equipped with AI Algorithm, Comfee Gusto inverter AC achieves over 30% energy savings, it helps users reduce electricity costs while maintaining comfort in the whole summer.

The built-in Active Clean+ self-cleaning system performs a 42-minute deep frost-cleaning cycle to maintain a fresh and healthy environment.

Engineered for durability, Gusto features a reliable PCB with UV conformal coating that improves anti-corrosion capability and a wide voltage range of 80V–265V to ensure stable performance under power fluctuations.

With golden coating on both the aircon and compressor, it makes Gusto more resistant in oxidation & corrosion and furnish a steadier and long-lasting working environment, efficiently preventing bacteria from breeding and spreading.

This summer, with its campaign on July 27th, Comfee is rolling out summer deals across Shopee, Tokopedia, and TikTok Shop. All fans can grab up to 100k in exclusive vouchers just by following Comfee’s official stores, plus a quick extra 50k off with the code “COMFEEJOY”. Fastest buyers get even luckier—the first 50 who complete payment win a Senka Facial Cleanser worth 150k, while ranks 51–100 will receive a comfy Dofia travel pillow. Combined with no-limit shipping discounts and livestream vouchers, these offers make it the perfect time to upgrade to a smarter, cooler lifestyle with Comfee.

