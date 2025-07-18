NX Wanbishi China Takes Part in Japan-China Corporate Friendship & Exchange Exhibition

TOKYO, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NX Wanbishi Archives (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “NX Wanbishi China”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., participated in the 2025 Japan-China Corporate Friendship & Exchange Exhibition held in Kunshan, China, from June 27, Friday, to June 28, Saturday.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Group photo of booth staff: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1znIwyO5m6r6teUJRYHOKZVQuVWN2s65f/view?usp=drive_link

View of booth: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1h04fVtVhEqWBUfaiTBCQ6juEAobBgYpI/view?usp=drive_link

The Japan-China Corporate Friendship & Exchange Exhibition is an event organized by the Kunshan Japanese Commerce and Industry Club with the aim of building cooperative relations and promoting economic and cultural exchanges between Japanese and Chinese companies. This year’s event, the second of its kind, attracted 60 companies and approximately 500 visitors.

NX Wanbishi China was established in 2010 as a local subsidiary of NX Wanbishi Archives Co., Ltd., whose forte is the data solutions business, and became an operating company under the NX East Asia Region in December 2024. Focusing on professional document information management services at this year’s exhibition, NX Wanbishi China highlighted its information security capabilities and efficient management systems. The exhibition provided the company with a valuable opportunity to familiarize existing and potential customers with the NX Group’s comprehensive strengths by collaborating with other Group companies to jointly introduce the Group’s warehousing, import/export, removals and other logistics services.

The NX Group will continue bolstering its relationships with customers and related organizations by participating in exhibitions around the world, building new partnerships and supporting the expansion of its customers’ businesses.

About the NX Group:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group’s official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/