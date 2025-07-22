12th Milken Institute Asia Summit To Be Held in Singapore, Spotlighting Progress with Purpose Amidst Global Uncertainty

Over 1,500 CEOs, policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, and government leaders are expected to join the Institute’s annual Asia Summit in October.

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Milken Institute announced today the return of its Asia Summit in Singapore, to take place October 1–3. The annual Summit will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel and is expected to welcome top leaders and senior executives across government, business, technology, and finance. Over three days of tailored programming, this year’s agenda focuses squarely on the fragmented new world order and the rapidly intensifying global geopolitical tension, seeking optimism through gainful partnership and fostering purposeful, progressive collaboration.

The theme of this year’s Summit—Progress with Purpose: Collaboration Amid Complexity—accentuates the region’s rapidly evolving landscape, marked by the backdrop of geopolitical fragmentation, the rise of unilateralism, and the sluggish global economic stagnation. Amid this tumult, with over 1,500 prominent leaders, experts, investors, and asset allocators in attendance, the Summit seeks to chart a course for purposeful progress and encourage collaboration through compelling panel discussions, fireside conversations, and private roundtables. Distinguished guests in attendance will be able to engage and interact with global leaders and luminaries through carefully curated networking sessions and private discussion dialogues. All public panel discussions will also be broadcast live on the Milken Institute’s website, making the content accessible to audiences around the world.

“In a world where geopolitical realignments and geoeconomic fragmentation are redefining the rules of engagement, Asia remains a dynamic force, both adapting to, and shaping the contours of global growth. The region’s strategic relevance is no longer just about scale, but about its agility in navigating complexity, from reconfiguring supply chains to leading in digital innovation and capital formation.” said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Vice President of International at the Milken Institute. “As the world enters a new phase of globalization—less uniform, more regional, and increasingly multipolar—the 12th Milken Institute Asia Summit serves as a critical platform for connecting decision-makers who aren’t just reacting to change but want to collaborate. Our ambition is to spark conversations and connections that lead to long-term investment, innovation, solve regional challenges and drive shared prosperity.”

Since establishing its Asia headquarters in Singapore in 2014, the Milken Institute has made significant commitments to the region. The Institute’s engagements in Asia included the launch of its Global Dinner Dialogues in South Korea, two editions of the Global Investors’ Symposium in Hong Kong, and the publication of research reports, whitepapers, and its Financial Innovations Lab that focused on bridging financial, health, and technological gaps in Asia. Most recently, the Institute inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Singapore Tourism Board to anchor the Asia Summit in Singapore from 2026 to 2028.

“The Asia Summit is the annual gathering in Singapore where delegates and panelists interact to discuss policy and politics that impact major investment decision,” said Robin Hu, Asia Chair at the Milken Institute. “ASEAN states are pursuing strategic ambiguity with remarkable discipline. While economic interdependence between China and ASEAN remains robust, the region is also central to U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy. The result is a dynamic contest for influence, where local actors have become highly adept at managing external pressures.”

For information about the 12th Milken Institute Asia Summit, please visit www.asia-summit.org. For sponsorships, partnership engagements, and program collaborations, please email asia@milkeninstitute.org. For media inquiries or to apply for press credentials at the event, please reach out to Yeen Chong at ychong@milkeninstitute.org.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what’s pressing now and what’s coming next. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org.

About Milken Institute International

Milken Institute International extends the reach and impact of Milken Institute programs, events, and research by focusing on the role that health, finance, and philanthropy play in addressing social and economic issues around the world. We leverage the Institute’s global network to tackle regional challenges and integrate regional perspectives into developing solutions to persistent global challenges. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org/international.

###