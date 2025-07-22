Air France KLM Appoints Steven van Wijk as General Manager Greater China

TAIPEI and HONG KONG, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Air France KLM announced the appointment of Steven van Wijk as General Manager Greater China, effective August 1, 2025. Mr. van Wijk will be responsible for overseeing four destinations (Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taipei) from his base in Beijing.



Steven van Wijk

Mr. van Wijk brings over 15 years of experience in the aviation industry to the role, having joined KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in 2007 after completing his Master’s degree in Financial Econometrics from the University of Amsterdam. He has held various key positions, including roles in the KLM Network department and the Commercial Division of Air France-KLM. His recent appointments include Commercial Director for East Africa, South America, and the UK and Ireland. He joins from his previous role as Commercial Director for Air France KLM in the United Kingdom and Ireland, where he demonstrated strong commercial leadership.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. van Wijk said, “I am honored and confident to lead Air France KLM’s operations in Greater China. China is one of the most important overseas markets for the Air France KLM Group, characterized by dynamism and significant potential. I look forward to working closely with our China team to build upon the strong foundation established over the past decades, seize market opportunities, and deliver enhanced services and flexibility to our Chinese customers.” He added, “I will leverage my expertise in network optimization and international collaboration to contribute to the sustainable growth of Air France KLM in the Chinese market.”

Mr. van Wijk is enthusiastic about sports, particularly hockey, running, and skiing. He also enjoys traveling and exploring new cultures with his family.