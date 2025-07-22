ATFX Reports USD 862.2 Billion in Q2 Trading Volume, Marking a New Milestone in Global Growth

HONG KONG, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX has once again demonstrated its momentum in the global trading landscape, with the latest Finance Magnates Q2 2025 Intelligence Report confirming the company’s position among the top performers in the industry. Consistently ranked among the Top 10 global brokers by trading volume for 20 consecutive quarters, ATFX recorded USD 862.2 billion in total trading volume, a testament to the firm’s expanding market share and cross-asset strength supported by a client-first approach .

Strong Momentum Across Core Markets

This sustained growth reflects ATFX’s deep liquidity, institutional-grade execution, and commitment to supporting clients with a versatile, high-performance trading environment. In Q2 2025, trading volumes surged across core product categories :

Precious Metals : Trading in gold and silver rose 23.10% year-over-year compared to Q2 2024, and 15.20% quarter-over-quarter from Q1 2025. Continued market volatility and investor interest in safe-haven assets contributed to this steady demand.

: Trading in gold and silver rose 23.10% year-over-year compared to Q2 2024, and 15.20% quarter-over-quarter from Q1 2025. Continued market volatility and investor interest in safe-haven assets contributed to this steady demand. Currency Pairs : The forex segment showed healthy momentum, recording a 10.14% increase compared to Q1 2025. This growth underscores the strong appeal of ATFX’s multi-asset offering in navigating global currency dynamics.

: The forex segment showed healthy momentum, recording a 10.14% increase compared to Q1 2025. This growth underscores the strong appeal of ATFX’s multi-asset offering in navigating global currency dynamics. Stocks: The standout performer of the quarter, stock trading volume soared by 106.14% year-over-year and 54.22% compared to Q1 2025. This marks a significant shift in trader interest toward equities and further amplifies ATFX’s role in supporting diversified trading strategies.

A Consistent Growth Trajectory

The Q2 2025 results extend a powerful upward trend from previous quarters, following the USD 776.5 billion recorded in Q1 2025 and USD 643 billion in Q4 2024. The sustained increase in trading volume showcases ATFX’s ability to adapt to market conditions, deliver advanced platform performance, and meet the evolving needs of traders worldwide.

As ATFX continues to enhance its global footprint and drive product innovation, the company remains committed to offering institutional-grade tools, dedicated service, and a secure and dynamic trading environment.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK’s FCA, Australia’s ASIC, Cyprus’ CySEC, the UAE’s SCA, Hong Kong’s SFC, South Africa’s FSCA, Mauritius’ FSC, Seychelles’ FSA, and Cambodia’s SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.