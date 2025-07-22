Cloud4C Unveils Advanced AI-powered Cybersecurity Innovations in Cambodia, Amidst Rising Cyberattacks in the Country

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud4C, the world’s leading application-focused multi-cloud MSP and a trusted cybersecurity transformation partner, announces a suite of cutting-edge, AI-powered cybersecurity offerings in Cambodia. This aims to safeguard organizations from rising digital volatility in the state via coordinated cyberthreats.

Cloud4C is particularly attentive to the recent online release by the country’s Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC) warning public organizations, private firms, and the general masses of a surge in “Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, unauthorized access to website control systems, and account breaches affecting both users and system administrators.”

The ministry suggests increased cyber vigilance and urgent implementation of deeper cyber defense frameworks such as 2FA-MFA, anti-phishing mechanisms, and DDoS protection systems to thwart the impending waves of cyber malice.

In response, Cloud4C has unveiled its advanced AI-powered MXDR suite supported by world-class managed SOC services. The platform plus expert supervision renders proactive resilience against all forms of cyberthreats across IT/cloud cores, networks, private infrastructure, business platforms, applications, endpoints, and user footprints. Combining in-depth telemetry orchestration with unique intelligence, the platform predicts vulnerabilities and patches gaps ideally before breaches occur. Should an unfortunate incident still happen, automated workflows immediately trigger alerts for urgent threat containment and response mediation. This adds to Cloud4C’s existing sovereign, secure industry cloud offerings in Cambodia, rendering security-first operations for institutions of any scale.

“We’re committed to protecting Cambodia’s digital sovereignty and the cyber-posture of all its institutions. Cloud4C is mission-adept in securing complex operational environments in a platform-agnostic manner, rendering firms the customizability they need to act fast in this red-alert scenario. We’re engaging with Cambodian enterprises in augmenting their current postures and architecting AI-powered cybersecurity strategies for a fully risk-proof present and future,” mentioned Chaitanya Reddy, Country Head – CLMV Market, Cloud4C.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is a global leader in Automation-driven Multi-cloud Managed Services and Managed Security Services, helping 4,000+ enterprises across 29 countries including 50+ Global Fortune 1000 companies scale with confidence. Cloud4C offers end-to-end sovereign intelligent cloud transformations, digital solutions for enterprises across all sizes and key industries, rendering innovative business reinventions with uncompromised security and localized compliance. From root infrastructure (public/private/hybrid/multi-cloud) to virtualizations, autonomous operations, to application modernization, intelligent cybersecurity-DR, and next-gen technology integrations, we empower enterprises to thrive globally in the modern era.

For enquiries, email to: globalsales@cloud4c.com