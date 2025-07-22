Envision Energy Contracted to Deliver Two 100 MWh Battery Energy Storage Projects for Field in Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced today that it has executed two supply agreements to provide Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) containerised battery energy storage systems (BESS) for Field’s Holmston and Drum Farm projects in Scotland. Each facility will provide 50 MW / 100 MWh of capacity to deliver electricity to the grid, providing vital flexibility services in a part of the grid subject to significant constraints to continue to accelerate the U.K.’s renewable energy transition.

Construction on Field’s Holmston project began this summer and construction at Field’s Drum Farm will commence in early autumn, with both projects due for completion by the end of 2026.

Henry Peng, Senior Vice President and President of Latin America and European Region, Envision Energy, said: “Scotland is a key market for Envision Energy, and our collaboration with Field demonstrates the trust in our technical expertise and proven solutions across battery energy storage. These two projects build on our growing portfolio in the United Kingdom as we continue to provide our solutions and expertise to deliver net zero power solutions. We are proud to bring our energy storage products tailored with a 15-year long-term service agreement to Scotland. These two projects demonstrate our deep commitment to supporting grid stability and accelerating the transition to renewables with safe, reliable, and scalable energy solutions.”

Amit Gudka, CEO of Field, said: “Breaking ground at Holmston in South Ayrshire and soon at Drum Farm near Keith marks an important milestone for Field, as we work to accelerate the shift toward a cleaner, more secure energy system in Scotland and the wider UK. Battery storage in all its forms is a critical part of that journey, and we’re pleased to be working with Envision Energy to deliver advanced solutions that will strengthen the grid and support the growth of renewables.”

Energy storage is rapidly expanding across the U.K. and Europe, playing a vital role in enabling a more sustainable energy system. With advanced battery technology and deep technical expertise, Envision is helping accelerate the integration of renewable generation while delivering essential capabilities such as grid-forming, black start functionality, and ancillary services that strengthen overall grid performance. Designed for safety, reliability, and long-term value, these systems support the transition to a flexible and resilient net-zero future.