Fiji Airways Unveils New Pacific Rim Menu and On-Demand Dining for Business Class Travellers

Airline raises the bar on inflight experience with premium locally inspired dishes and a refreshed economy cabin service

July 22, 2025 , NADI, Fiji /PRNewswire/ — Fiji Airways is introducing a series of new onboard experiences beginning with a vibrant Pacific Rim inspired menu, now available on select flights. This signals a bold step forward in its commitment to exceptional Fijian hospitality, service and world class excellence.

Leading this transformation is the new Dine on Demand concept in Business Class, launching on select long-haul flights – a first for the airline. This tailored experience gives guests the freedom to choose what they want to eat, when they want to eat it, adding a new level of personalisation and comfort to their journey.

“Fijian hospitality is at the heart of what we do” said Andre Viljoen, CEO and Managing Director, Fiji Airways. “This next chapter elevates that promise. With the initial introduction of our new Pacific Rim menu and on-demand dining, we’re delivering a fine-dining restaurant-quality experience in the sky – One that is authentically Fijian, thoughtfully crafted, and aligned with the evolving needs of today’s traveller.

A Menu That Celebrates Culture and Connection

The newly introduced menu reflects Fiji’s unique position at the crossroads of Asia, Oceania and North America. It blends fresh, bold flavours from Southeast Asia, contemporary Australia, and the Pacific Islands, showcasing local Fijian ingredients with an emphasis on sustainable sourcing.

Signature dishes in Business Class include:

Grilled Mahi Mahi with Prawn Chilli Oil: a coastal celebration with corn coriander cake and lime marmalade

Hamachi Crudo with Octopus and Ponzu: a refreshing starter with Fijian sea grapes (nama) and herbs

Fijian Chicken Curry: a coconut-simmered comfort dish reflecting Indo-Fijian heritage

Roasted Cauliflower with Pacific Greens and Garlic Cream – a standout plant-based hero

Salted Chocolate Crème with Pistachio and Caramelised Banana: an indulgent dessert with tropical flair

Kumquat Cheesecake that packs a punch

Dishes are freshly finished and plated onboard to ensure restaurant-quality presentation, with cabin crew specifically trained in culinary service and wine training to deliver a personalised and seamless experience.

Fresh Beverages and Thoughtful Additions

The new Business Class menu is accompanied by an expanded program that includes:

Cold-pressed juices made in Fiji using local tropical fruits and vegetables

using local tropical fruits and vegetables A curated wine list highlighting premium varieties from New Zealand , Australia , and California

, , and A signature series of cocktails and mocktails inspired by the spirit of the islands, featuring locally distilled Blue Turtle Gin Fiji and Fijian Bati Rum.

Artisanal Fijian chocolate, locally made and paired with tea and coffee

Business Class tables are adorned with a handcrafted Vau flower, thoughtfully made in Fiji , and set with bone china dinnerware and crisp white cotton tablecloths

Elevated Economy Experience

Economy Class has also been refreshed, with updated meal options, a new mocktail and cocktail offering, hot chocolate and new snack and beverage choices available throughout the journey. Special dietary requirements can be pre-arranged, ensuring inclusivity across all cabins.

Fiji Airways’ move to enhance its inflight service is part of a broader set of ‘game-changing’ strategies introduced to place Fiji’s national carrier shoulder to shoulder with the best airlines in the world.

“We fly for Fiji,” explains Viljoen. “As the national carrier, we recognise the profound role we play in connecting Fiji to the world, and sharing the unique warmth and happiness that only Fiji offers. Through our strategic investments in our food, beverage, service training, and sustainable sourcing of materials, we’re bringing that happiness in every journey.”

The new Pacific Rim inspired cuisine and menu, along with the new service model are being progressively introduced on select long-haul flights and will be fully implemented across the network by July 2026.

About Fiji Airways:

Fiji Airways offers direct flights to 25 international destinations from its hub in Nadi, Fiji, including up to three flights a week between Hong Kong and the tropical paradise of Fiji. Travellers from Hong Kong can also enjoy seamless one-stop connections via Nadi to popular cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Auckland, Christchurch and beyond.

Fiji Airways provides the only nonstop service between Hong Kong and Fiji’s 333 islands, which are celebrated for their warm hospitality, crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and pristine white-sand beaches, delivering the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.