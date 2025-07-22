ICAO ANC Delegation Visits PVG: VariFlight’s TAM Solution Takes Center Stage

SHANGHAI, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 8, a distinguished delegation from the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Air Navigation Commission (ANC) arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) for a technical exchange visit. This visit provided a prime opportunity to showcase PVG’s remarkable achievements in digital transformation, with a particular focus on the Total Airport Management (TAM) solution — a groundbreaking intelligent system co-developed by VariFlight and PVG.

Upon arrival, the delegation received an in-depth briefing on PVG’s digital transformation journey, with emphasis on the TAM solution. As an AI-driven, agent-based operational model, the TAM solution seamlessly integrates various aspects of airport management, optimizing resource allocation, streamlining workflows, and enhancing overall operational performance—all critical for large-scale airports like PVG.

The delegation expressed strong interest in and appreciation for the TAM solution’s practical implementation. VariFlight, as the technical provider of TAM, was on hand to offer detailed explanations, demonstrating its deep understanding of the system’s inner workings and its potential for further development.

Mr. Junrong Liang, President of ICAO ANC, emphasized that ICAO closely monitors the development of artificial intelligence (AI) applications in aviation. He encouraged airports to share more digital and intelligent best practices with ICAO ANC, as these could support the development of globally applicable standards in the future.

Following the meeting, the ANC delegation visited the airside operations area of PVG to observe a live demonstration of autonomous baggage tractors. Under the TAM system, the intelligent Surface Management Agent (SURF Agent) and Ground Management Agent (GMAN Agent) enabled real-time collaboration between systems and vehicles, significantly enhancing the safety and efficiency of autonomous ground operations.

