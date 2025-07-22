Precision Era to Redefine Treatment, Drive $450B Economic Investment and Change Lives Across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Precision Era of medicine is arriving in Asia Pacific, driven by the arrival of a critical mass of innovative therapies that will redefine treatment, attract investment and improve lives, a new expert-driven report finds.

Released today, ‘On the Cusp of a Cure’ White Paper examines Asia Pacific’s readiness for the Precision Era – the current, transformative period where generically prescribed and regularly administered treatments are increasingly giving way to potentially curative therapies tailored to individuals and their disease. Treatments called precision therapies.

Across the four markets over the next 10 years, the new research by L.E.K. Consulting and an advisory committee of 16 Asia Pacific experts using a proprietary ‘whole system benefits modelling’ approach found that the Precision Era has the potential to:

Drive direct economic investment of approximately USD 450 billion . [i]

. Create almost 1.2 million highly skilled jobs [i] in R&D, advanced manufacturing and biotechnology.

in R&D, advanced manufacturing and biotechnology. Drive USD1.615 trillion in broader [i] , indirect economic benefit via a multiplier effect across adjacent industries.

in broader , indirect economic benefit via a multiplier effect across adjacent industries. Save healthcare systems across the four markets USD 39 billion [i] , alleviating intense pressure on resources.

, alleviating intense pressure on resources. Increase workforce participation for 24 million patients and caregivers by improving their ability to return or stay in work.[i]

“The Precision Era is being driven by the arrival of a critical mass of some 4,000 innovative cell and gene therapies that will redefine treatment, attract investment and improve lives. Never before have we had such a clear view of the huge potential that this new era holds for Asia-Pacific. Healthcare systems stand to save billions, and patients could potentially live healthier for longer. The broader economic impact of this new era medicine is equivalent to South Korea’s annual GDP, and the potential for new jobs greater than the entire population of Adelaide,” said Stephanie Newey, Managing Partner, Head of L.E.K. Consulting Australia.

Precision therapies put us on the cusp of a cure

The ‘On the Cusp of a Cure’ research assessed data from more than 1,000 clinical trials across four novel technologies – gene therapies, targeted antibody therapies, drug-device combination therapies, and diagnostic technologies. These precision therapies are considered part of the Precision Era because they provide enhanced health benefits through a more tailored approach, represent a paradigm shift to how care has been provided previously and are the focus of significant research and investment.

Critically, some experts suggest we may be on the cusp of a cure for diseases that have previously been considered incurable and represent Asia-Pacific’s most pressing health challenges, such as many cancers and genetic disorders.

“Asia disproportionately carries the largest cancer and rare disease burden in the world. It shoulders nearly half of all global cancer incidence[ii] and is home to 258 million people who are living with rare diseases[iii]. Worse still, these numbers are only expected to grow, fuelling calls for sustainable, scalable and effective solutions. Precision therapies are stepping forward to meet this critical need and represent a new standard of care for many of Asia-Pacific’s health challenges,” said Professor Baorong Yu, from the University of International Business and Economics in China.

One of the most groundbreaking examples of these treatments is chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy that modifies the body’s own T cells (a type of white blood cell) to target and destroy cancer cells[iv]. It is commonly used in the treatment of blood cancers, which has a 50% survival rate for over a third of patients. Currently, these patients are mostly treated through chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but many do not respond or will relapse.

“With increased access to innovative treatments such as CAR-T therapy, particularly earlier in treatment regimes, patients could live longer with a better quality of life,” said Naomi Sakurai, Advisory Committee member and Founder and CEO, Cancer Solutions. “Rather than going through multiple rounds of chemo, they would have a therapy tailored specifically to their condition. These precision treatments are now offering hope by potentially curing once-incurable diseases and giving people the priceless gift of more time with their loved ones.”

What’s holding back the adoption of precision therapies?

The Precision Era brings fundamental change to the way disease is approached and how patients are treated, and requires an equivalent rethink from regulators and policymakers.

While each market has its own, unique policy environment, ‘On the Cusp of a Cure’ series found that Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea all exhibit similar barriers to precision therapy adoption. Rules remain unclear for evaluating the reimbursement of new precision therapies, there is limited awareness among patients and doctors about these treatments, and better healthcare infrastructure is needed to support access.

The ‘On the Cusp of a Cure’ research presents a number of regional solutions to unlock the potential benefits of precision therapies:

Establish streamlined regulatory and reimbursement pathways specifically tailored for these treatments Increase education for providers, patients, and the community to enhance understanding of the Precision Era Enhance public-private collaboration to foster innovation and equitable access to precision therapies. Improve access and affordability through pricing strategies, reimbursement frameworks, and insurance initiatives for treatments and diagnostics alike. Through clinical guidelines and knowledge sharing, empower HCPs to make informed decisions about precision therapies, and assist patients in complex treatment paths. By backing local industry investments in therapies and diagnostics, and nurturing expertise, joint efforts can drive sustainable progress towards transformative innovations.

“With this new era of precision therapies, we stand at the threshold of transforming healthcare across Asia-Pacific,” said Sakurai. “But for the full potential of these medicines to materialise, regulatory systems as well as knowledge and infrastructure must keep up. The goal of precision therapies is to ensure the right patient, right timing, right treatment and right dose. We all have a role to play, including policymakers, healthcare professionals, and healthcare industry leaders, to remove barriers for patients to these potentially life-changing therapies.”

“On the Cusp of a Cure White Paper Asia Pacific Series is made up of four local market white papers evaluating barriers to precision therapy adoption, providing recommendations for improvement, and assessing the value of widespread adoption in Australia, China, Japan, and Korea.

Notes to Editor: On the Cusp of a Cure White Paper Series and Advisory Committee Members

The On the Cusp of a Cure whitepaper series was supported by an advisory committee of 16 pre-eminent regional experts in precision medicine, economic and health policy, and patient experience across Australia, China, Japan and Korea. It was also sponsored by Johnson & Johnson.

Australia China South Korea Japan David Thomas, Chief Scientific Officer, Omico Jaala Pulford, Chair of the Board, MTPConnect Christine Cockburn, CEO, Rare Cancers Australia Baorong Yu, Professor and market access key opinion leader, University of International Business and Economics Andy Mok, Head of China, Guardant Health Kevin Huang, Founder and president, China Organization for Rare Disorders (CORD) Caicun Zhou, Professor and lung cancer key opinion leader, School of Medicine, Tongji University Paul Lee, Former GM, Gilead Sciences Korea Jin-Ah Kim, Advocate for rare diseases, Seoul National University Hospital, Department of Genomic Medicine, Rare Disease Centre Prof Jeonghoon Ahn, Professor of Health Convergence, Ewha University Teruyuki Katori, Representative Director, Special Appointed Professor, Future Institute Wolong, General Incorporated Association Graduate School of Social Sciences, University of Hyogo Daisuke Sato, Professor. Fujita Health university Manabu Muto, Professor, Kyoto University Graduate School of Medicine Masahiro Miyake, Professor, Kyoto University Hospital Naomi Sakurai, Founder and CEO, Cancer Solutions Keisuke Shimizu, Leader, Lung cancer HER2 “HER HER”

