Tag along with Jay at CISCE: The secret ingredient in global agriculture? Friends!

BEIJING, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from China.org.cn:

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Video Link: https://youtu.be/1Glsl4uuSfE

British visitor Jay Ian Birbeck explored the green agriculture section of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), an event showcasing the full breadth of the global supply chain, held in Beijing from July 16 to 20.

Jay visited his favorite section of the expo — the Green Agriculture Chain. As always, it was packed with exhibitors, including many international companies and brands, highlighting the event’s growing global reach. This year, the section received a major upgrade, showcasing premium supply chain displays from places like Qinghai, Ningxia, Heilongjiang, and Xinjiang, along with a rich variety of local specialties from across China.

While savoring the local delicacies and exploring the vibrant exhibits, Jay unexpectedly reunited with an Arab friend he had met during the inaugural CISCE. For them, the expo is not just a place to reconnect with old friends, but also a platform where brands and exhibitors from around the world come together to build new friendships, uncover opportunities, and forge win-win collaborations.

One such example is the CISCE success story of JiShuo Technology and Jinma Weighing Apparatus. After connecting at the first two editions of the expo, the two companies gained a deeper understanding of each other’s products and operations. This mutual trust paved the way for a partnership, culminating in a strategic agreement signed at this year’s expo to co-develop a more reliable and streamlined traceability and trading system for livestock products.

At the McDonald’s China booth, Jay discovered something new: the company had invited 11 upstream and downstream supply chain partners to jointly exhibit, each showcasing their operations and achievements in China. During the expo, McDonald’s China officially launched the “McDonald’s China Chain Pledge,” a collaborative vision for the future anchored in its “three-legged stool” philosophy — representing the brand, employees, and suppliers. Together, they aim to drive sustainable, long-term success through strong partnership and shared goals.

At the Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) booth — a first-time participant at CISCE — Jay experienced an innovative interactive display called the “Seed Tree.” By scanning a QR code, visitors can trace a product’s journey from farm to fork, gaining full transparency into its supply chain from origin to end consumers. Sharing her hopes for the expo, the LDC representative expressed excitement about meeting new partners, exploring new business opportunities, and working together to build safe, sustainable food and agricultural supply chains — for the benefit of current and future generations.

Long-term relationships are growing stronger, while new partnerships continue to develop. The green agriculture family just keeps getting bigger, bringing even more energy, diversity, and potential to the entire exhibition. The larger the network of friends, the stronger the supply chain grows. That’s what the supply chain expo is all about — and why it’s such a can’t-miss event!

Tag along with Jay at CISCE: The secret ingredient in global agriculture? Friends!