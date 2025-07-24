NTUC Learninghub Expands Its MICE Industry Certified Event Sustainability Programme to Hong Kong

NTUC LearningHub partners with Hong Kong -based Earth Productions to customise the Certified Event Sustainability (CES) Programme for professionals in Hong Kong’s MICE industry

This follows the 2023 launch of the programme in Singapore , which is accredited by the Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS)

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To further strengthen the tourism and events workforce regionally, NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB) signed an overseas partnership agreement with Earth Productions, to jointly develop and deliver industry-relevant sustainability training and certification for professionals in Hong Kong’s MICE industry.



From left to right: (1) Mr Tay Ee Learn, Assistant Chief Officer, Chief Sector Skills Officer, NTUC LearningHub, (2) Mr Matthew Mak, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Earth Productions, (3) Mr Richard Ireland, President, Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS)

Witnessed by the Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS) at the Singapore MICE Forum 2025, the partnership aims to expand NTUC LHUB’s Certified Event Sustainability (CES) Programme overseas.

This pioneering sustainability-focused MICE and event professional certification, accredited by SACEOS and launched in March 2023 in Singapore, will be customised to meet the industry demands and local standards in Hong Kong today.

The collaboration combines NTUC LHUB’s expertise as a leading Continuing Education and Training provider in Singapore, with Earth Production’s regional insights, as a Hong Kong-based company that focuses on a “sustainability-first” approach in providing event consultation and management services.

The courses under the CES Programme include (1) Sustainability in MICE: Unlocking the New Horizon, and (2) Sustainability in Tourism and Event Operations, and (3) Narrating Sustainability in Tourism and Events through Design Thinking. These will expose frontline professionals to an overview of the sustainability concept, learn how to drive sustainability implementation in their respective roles, plan and manage sustainability reporting, and utilise tools to measure the environmental and social impact of events.

To further supplement the programme and its delivery, NTUC LHUB will provide the overseas trainees with online learning resources through its NTUC LearningHub Learning eXperience Platform (LXP). This will enable trainees to leverage case studies on sustainable events in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting and policy templates for the industry.

For a start, NTUC LHUB and Earth Productions aim to train 40 professionals annually, to effectively enhance sustainability capabilities in the MICE industry within the region. In Singapore, the CES programme has over 150 graduates to date, with over a hundred more undergoing the programme.

“NTUC LearningHub is thrilled to expand our Certified Event Sustainability (CES) Programme internationally through the close collaboration with SACEOS and Earth Productions, who are industry experts in the Asia-Pacific region. With the positive feedback received in Singapore, our programme not only aligns with the Singapore Green Plan, but also advances our shared global mission through continuous workforce skills development. Together, we are poised to make a meaningful impact in the pursuit of sustainability,” said Tay Ee Learn, Assistant Chief Executive and Chief Sector Skills Officer of NTUC LearningHub.

“Sitting for Certified Event Sustainability (CES) Programme in Singapore myself, we have seen the benefits of the comprehensive in-demand skills and knowledge that it offers. Therefore, we are excited to bring it to Hong Kong and the rest of the region soon, such as Macau, together with NTUC LearningHub. As Earth Productions’ key priority is being “sustainability-first” in our own engagements, we believe this programme will enable our professionals back home to gain valuable expertise and thrive in a sustainable and future-forward MICE industry,” Mr Matthew Mak, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Earth Productions.

About NTUC LearningHub

NTUC LearningHub is the leading Continuing Education and Training provider in Singapore which aims to transform the lifelong employability of working people. Since our corporatisation in 2004, we have been working with employers and individual learners to provide learning solutions in areas such as Infocomm Technology, Generative AI & Cloud, Sustainability, Healthcare, Tourism, Retail & Food Services, Employability & Literacy, Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security, Human Resources & Coaching and Foreign Workers Training.

To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 34,000 organisations and achieved more than 3.2 million training places across more than 3,000 courses with a pool of about 1,000 certified trainers. As a Total Learning Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships to offer a wide range of relevant end-to-end training. Besides in-person training, we also offer instructor-led virtual live classes (VLCs) and asynchronous online learning. The NTUC LearningHub Learning eXperience Platform (LXP) — a one-stop online learning platform — offers timely, bite-sized and quality content for learners to upskill anytime and anywhere. Beyond learning, LXP also serves as a platform for jobs and skills development for both workers and companies.

For more information, visit www.ntuclearninghub.com.