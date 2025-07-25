Cainiao Hong Kong Smart Freight Center Earns TAPA’s Highest Security Certification

HONG KONG, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cainiao’s Hong Kong Smart Freight Center has officially passed the Transported Asset Protection Association’s (TAPA) Facility Security Requirements (FSR) audit with an A-level rating—the association’s highest tier—making it one of the few smart freight center in the Asia–Pacific region to obtain this accolade. Located inside Cainiao’s Hong Kong eHub, it is also the first freight center in Hong Kong to achieve full RFID coverage across all operations.

TAPA is the world’s leading authority on warehouse and freight security, and its FSR program is considered one of the most stringent certifications in global logistics. The standard helps companies identify and manage security risks, particularly for high-value goods such as electronics, luxury items, and pharmaceuticals. FSR certification is divided into three levels—A, B, and C—of which A is the highest, covering more than 250 checkpoints spanning physical security, information security, and process controls.

Achieving FSR Level A demonstrates that the Hong Kong Smart Freight Center’s warehousing and transport security now meets top international benchmarks. Cainiao has put in place “bank-grade” protection through enhanced physical safeguards, data encryption and firewalls, and a multi-tier risk-assessment system.

This June, the hub completed end-to-end RFID deployment, boosting cargo-handling efficiency by 30% compared with traditional facilities. Alongside RFID, the center features AGVs, an automated air-cargo handling system (MHS), self-service check-in kiosks, and a “Ground Handling” WeChat mini-program—ensuring every cross-border parcel is trackable, visible, and traceable.

Situated in the South Cargo Precinct of Hong Kong International Airport, the Hong Kong eHub is only a five-minute drive from the runway. Its four-hour flight radius covers the Asia–Pacific’s core markets, enabling 72-hour delivery for time-sensitive goods. Real-time synchronization with Cainiao’s Liege eHub in Europe allows the full process—from arrival in Liege to release from an overseas warehouse—to be completed in as little as six hours, creating seamless global connectivity.

Cainiao’s cross-border parcel network now reaches more than 200 countries and regions, with 18 overseas sorting centers either built or underway, over three million square meters of cross-border warehouse space, and an annual handling capacity of more than 1.5 billion parcels—supporting upwards of 100,000 merchants and brands worldwide.