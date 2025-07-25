MORITO CO., LTD. Commemorates 30th Anniversary of Airing of Neon Genesis Evangelion with First Collaborative Bags by 52 BY HIKARUMATSUMURA

– Special Models Inspired by Unit-01 and Unit-02, Products Available in Limited Quantities for Limited Time from July 15, 2025 –

OSAKA, Japan, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the airing of “Neon Genesis Evangelion,” one of Japan’s most popular anime, the bag brand “52 BY HIKARUMATSUMURA” (hereinafter “52”) managed by MORITO CO., LTD. and RADIO EVA have collaborated for the first time. Designed by Hikaru Matsumura, a special six-type bag collection is available in limited quantities and for a limited time. This collection consists of three types in two color variations, inspired by Unit-01 and Unit-02 from the anime.

Main image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106746/202507222476/_prw_PI1fl_d3tjO7G1.png

Background behind the Collaboration

In 2025, Neon Genesis Evangelion celebrated its 30th anniversary. To celebrate this memorable event, RADIO EVA has launched a new project titled “THE 30.” 52 was pleased to endorse the project, and the collaboration was brought to life. (THE 30: https://www.radio-eva.jp/html/page6.html )

These special products were born from the overlap of Evangelion’s “synchronization” (the mental and physical synchronization between the pilot and the Eva) and the philosophy behind 52’s representative “Miss ROBOT (R)” series — “the design is completed by the synchronization between the owner and the bag.” The Miss ROBOT (R) series features a user-participatory design wherein the expression changes depending on how the owner uses it and what is placed inside.

This limited edition collection incorporates the updatable structure of the Miss ROBOT (R) series with iconic Evangelion colors and details.

Product Overview

– Three types in two color variations inspired by Unit-01 and Unit-02, for a total of six bags

– Includes a RADIO EVA engraving and 30th anniversary label

Special labels commemorating the 30th anniversary of Neon Genesis Evangelion’s first airing on television (included with all models): https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106746/202507222476/_prw_PI2fl_4FGCo7lk.jpg

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106746/202507222476/_prw_PI3fl_JE5V4Mk7.jpg

Product specifications list: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106746/202507222476/_prw_PI4fl_46414Oby.png

Sales Information

Release date: July 15, 2025 (Tuesday)

Sales channels:

– Evangelion Official Stores: EVANGELION STORE TOKYO-01 (Ikebukuro PARCO Main Bldg. 6F), RADIO EVA STORE (Shibuya PARCO 5F)

– 52 Pop-up Store*: Shibuya PARCO

– 52 Official Online Store: https://52byhikarumatsumura.com/en

– EVANGELION STORE Online: https://www.evastore.jp/

– Official Evangelion Apparel Brand “RADIO EVA” Online Store: https://www.radio-eva.jp

– 52 D.L. STORE: 2F, 4-25-14 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

*Dates for the pop-up store will be announced on the official 52 website ( https://52byhikarumatsumura.com/blogs/news )

Comment from the Representative for 52 BY HIKARUMATSUMURA

“We are honored to collaborate with Neon Genesis Evangelion, which has numerous fans both in Japan and abroad, on this special 30th anniversary since it first aired. We decided to present our “Miss ROBOT (R)” series for the collaboration, which offers stylish products that blend into daily life and can be enjoyed even after purchase. Incorporating the beauty of Evangelion’s design and worldview, we focused on creating designs that are easy to use in everyday life. We hope that the fans of both 52 BY HIKARUMATSUMURA and Evangelion will be able to enjoy what we have created.”

52 BY HIKARUMATSUMURA

A life product brand from Japan that pursues “experimental design,” which transcends the boundaries between fashion and products. Based at their 52 D.L. STORE in Minami Aoyama, Tokyo, 52 offers products that enrich everyday life through an innovative use of materials and unique design philosophy. “Miss ROBOT (R)” is one of their signature product lines, wherein modules are combined to create a variety of bags. They are currently working on the “R Project,” reconstructing previously released Miss ROBOT (R) products as new items.

RADIO EVA

RADIO EVA is an official Evangelion project launched in 2008 with the concept of “blending Evangelion into everyday life.” The company is always searching for new ways of expression in Evangelion goods, and continues to produce a wide variety of items such as clothes, bags, interior decorations, bicycles, and more. RADIO EVA: https://radio-eva.jp