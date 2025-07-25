NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Accelerant celebrates IPO

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 25th

Stocks are mixed Friday morning after the S&P 500 closed at a record for the 13 th time this year. The index has been bolstered by earning season so far with over 80% of quarterly figures topping expectations, according to FactSet.

Investors are paying close attention to the relationship between President Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell. On Thursday, the President paid a visit to the central bank, ramping up pressure to lower interest rates.

. On Thursday, the President paid a visit to the central bank, ramping up pressure to lower interest rates. Accelerant (NYSE: ARX), a tech-forward platform that helps provide coverage for hard-to-insure companies, will ring the opening bell to celebrate its IPO. Shares surged by 26% during the company’s first day of trade.

Opening Bell

Accelerant (NYSE: ARX) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) celebrates its pre-season tour of the U.S.

