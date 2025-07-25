State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company: “Electricity Bodyguards” in Wheat Fields Escort Summer Harvest to Ensure Bumper Crop

JINCHANG, China, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 22nd, Jinchang region continued to experience high temperatures. The roaring harvesters in the farmland required stable electricity to operate, and the drying machines running overnight relied on continuous power supply. Agricultural machinery in the fields had become “big electricity consumers”. State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company organized staff from Zhuwangbao Power Supply Station to go deep into the fields, carrying out line inspections and electricity safety publicity activities, building a solid electricity defense line for farmers’ safe summer harvest.

In combination with the characteristics of concentrated operation of agricultural machinery during the summer harvest, the company arranged professionals to conduct safety publicity to machine operators and farmers at field operation points and agricultural machinery concentration points. Beside a harvester that was being refueled, the staff pointed to the metal parts on the top of the machine and reminded the driver: “When working, you must pay attention to the 10-kilovolt line above and keep a safe distance of more than 3 meters to avoid wire contact and electric leakage.” During the publicity, the staff used easy-to-understand language and combined with typical cases to explain in detail the importance of keeping a safe distance between agricultural machinery and power supply lines during operation, as well as emergency treatment methods after accidental contact with wires. Through vivid explanations, the safety awareness of agricultural machinery operators and farmers has been effectively improved.

The company pays close attention to the usage dynamics of agricultural machinery in summer, optimizes the power guarantee plan for scenarios such as temporary power connection for cross-region operation of harvesters and concentrated power consumption of drying machines, further strengthens the on-duty and 值守 efforts, and increases the frequency of regular inspections, providing a solid electricity guarantee for the grain harvest in Jinchang region. It ensures the safe and stable power supply during wheat harvesting, effectively escorts agricultural production, and allows farmers to harvest with peace of mind and welcome the bumper harvest.