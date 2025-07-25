State Grid Xinjiang Data Network Upgrade Bolsters Digital Foundation for Power System

URUMQI, China, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The State Grid Xinjiang Information and Telecommunication Company has successfully completed a major overhaul of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power’s data communication network, marking a significant step toward a smarter, more resilient digital infrastructure. This ambitious project, finalized on July 3, establishes an integrated “cloud-network convergence” management system, enhancing support for digitized grid operations and enabling efficient connectivity for a vast array of IoT terminals. The technological leap fundamentally transforms data flow management across Xinjiang’s power infrastructure, laying a robust foundation for the development of a new-generation power system that meets evolving energy demands.

The State Grid Xinjiang serves as a critical hub for China’s “West-to-East” and “North-to-South” energy transmission initiatives, with its renewable energy installed capacity ranking among the nation’s highest. In recent years, the rapid expansion of renewable energy stations and substations has driven an exponential surge in data collection, significantly increasing bandwidth demands. This data explosion intensified pressure on legacy systems, where the data communication network struggled with insufficient bandwidth and congested pathways, prompting urgent action to prevent operational bottlenecks.

Since September 2024, the State Grid Xinjiang Information and Telecommunication Company has spearheaded a comprehensive network transformation. The project upgraded data communication networks across more than 1,600 substations of various levels and over 600 grassroots power supply offices and business halls throughout Xinjiang. Over 2,000 key network devices, including routers and switches, were replaced or upgraded to address limitations such as manual configuration and fixed transmission paths. These hardware advancements directly enable the initiative’s aim to transition the grid’s data network toward “intelligent dynamic regulation,” boosting network capacity, reliability, and operational efficiency in real-world scenarios.

The revamped network now boasts fully localized, self-developed core equipment at the chip level, ensuring greater autonomy and control. Performance metrics validate the transformation: The number of aggregation sites has increased from 91 to 199, with total aggregation layer bandwidth soaring from 36.56 Gbps to 153.78 Gbps. This upgrade has significantly reduced latency and packet loss, ensuring network stability during peak usage. Pilot applications of IPv6+ and Software-Defined Networking (SDN) technologies have enabled a “cloud-network convergence” system, allowing dynamic resource allocation, full-link visualization, and automated operations. As a result, grid data is transmitted faster, and customer services such as inquiries, bill payments, and repairs now see drastically reduced response times across urban and rural service zones.

A standout feature of the project was the formation of a “Youth Commando Team,” composed of technical experts and young employees who played a pivotal role in driving the transformation. The team tackled critical tasks, including centralized testing, on-site construction, and real-time inspections, overcoming complex technical challenges in extreme environments, earning praise for their dedication and expertise from industry stakeholders.

Post-upgrade, the network automatically prioritizes critical operations like dispatching instructions and renewable energy data during peak demand, achieving an 80% improvement in response times. This intelligent traffic management ensures uninterrupted core functionality. The enhanced data transmission efficiency has also elevated the customer service experience, enabling faster resolution of power supply issues, solidifying the digital backbone for Xinjiang’s modernized power system amid rapid energy transition.