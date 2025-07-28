GUIYANG, China, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CNS:

On July 26, the “Digital Intelligence Innovation Empowers•International Industry-Education Integration 2025 China-ASEAN Colorful Smart College Demonstration Application Exchange Seminar” was held at the permanent venue of the China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week.

Highlighting the geographical proximity and cultural affinity between China and ASEAN countries, Bai Zhen, Deputy Director of the Guizhou Provincial Department of Education, emphasized leveraging digital technologies to deepen industry-academia integration. He called for collaborative efforts through platforms like the China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week to advance regional educational cooperation to new heights.

Oum Romany, Secretary of State at Cambodia’s Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports, underscored that digital and intelligent technologies are reshaping education and industrial landscapes. He identified three core values: bridging skill gaps through AI and big data, fostering practical talent via university-enterprise collaboration platforms, and stimulating educational innovation. Citing Cambodian success stories, he advocated for technology as a catalyst to connect theory, practice, industry, and academia.

Li Zhicheng, Deputy General Manager of China Mobile Communications Group Guizhou Co., Ltd., highlighted the company’s role in driving educational innovation. Leveraging 5G, AI, cloud computing, and big data, China Mobile aims to explore new pathways for educational development, deepen China-ASEAN cultural exchanges, and support high-quality regional economic growth through industry-academia integration.

The conference unveiled the China-ASEAN International Skills Talent Cultivation Program, fostering key partnerships between institutions and enterprises. Notably:

Guizhou University's School of Big Data and Information Engineering partnered with the China Mobile Big Data (Guiyang) Innovation Institute to launch the Big Data Training and Innovation Center. The event also kicked off the "Wutong Cup" Competition Global Promotion Initiative for ASEAN-focused digital talent cultivation.

University’s School of Big Data and Information Engineering partnered with the China Mobile Big Data ( ) Innovation Institute to launch the Big Data Training and Innovation Center. The event also kicked off the “Wutong Cup” Competition Global Promotion Initiative for ASEAN-focused digital talent cultivation. A six-party consortium released the “International Industry-Academia Integration Digital Resource Sharing Initiative”, promoting global synergy between industrial ecosystems and talent development to advance digital economy progress.

This event reinforces China-ASEAN commitment to leveraging digital innovation for inclusive educational growth and sustainable development.