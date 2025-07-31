ASSEMBLY APPOINTS ALAP GHOSH AS FIRST CEO OF INDIA

Former Google India executive to lead unified national operations across Mumbai and Bangalore.

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Assembly, a global omnichannel media agency within the Stagwell network, today announced the appointment of Alap Ghosh as its first-ever CEO for India. Based in Mumbai, Ghosh will officially step into the role on August 1, 2025, and report to Matt Adams, Global COO of Assembly. Ghosh brings deep expertise across the digital ecosystem, having worked with advertising technology, marketing technology, and programmatic platforms throughout his career.



Alap Ghosh Headshot

A seasoned leader with over 25 years of experience in building, managing, and marketing digital-first businesses, Ghosh joins Assembly from Google India, where he served as Head of Data and Technology Partnerships. In this role, he was responsible for marketing technology and digital innovation mandates for Google’s enterprise partners and clients. He previously held leadership roles at Jellyfish and founded his own data consultancy, and has extensive experience across supply, demand, innovation, and revenue functions. With a proven track record in building teams, scaling operations, and driving digital advancement, Ghosh brings the strategic vision and operational expertise needed to lead Assembly’s next phase of growth in India.

In his new role, Ghosh will oversee the integration of Assembly’s media business across Mumbai and Bangalore to establish a unified offering spanning media, creative, technology, and commerce. His leadership will focus on accelerating growth and building more connected omnichannel experiences that make brands perform across the region.

“Alap’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Assembly in India,” said Rick Acampora, Assembly Global CEO. “India is an important growth market for Assembly and for many of our global clients, and we’re committed to realizing its full potential. Alap brings the right mix of cross-sector experience and proven leadership to help us build something genuinely differentiated in this region.”

“I’m excited to join Assembly at such a pivotal moment for Assembly and for India,” said Ghosh. “By bringing our teams together, with one vision and voice, we can create something bold, unified, and fit for purpose for what’s next for India. India is moving fast—creatively, culturally, and digitally—and we have a real opportunity to build an offering that delivers for today’s clients and sets a new benchmark for what’s possible in this market’s future.”

