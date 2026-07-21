Laos Warns Public, Businesses Not to Engage with Scam, Gambling Networks

Laos has warned businesses and the public not to assist online scam or gambling networks, as authorities expand their nationwide crackdown on cybercrime and transnational criminal groups.

A new order issued by the Ministry of Public Security on 15 July directs authorities across the country to step up efforts against cybercrime, online fraud, money laundering, human trafficking, illegal labor, and online gambling.

The order calls for government agencies to establish dedicated task forces and action plans to monitor and suppress criminal networks. It also requires businesses, casino operators, government agencies, and members of the public to report suspicious activities to the authorities.

Businesses and organizations operating CCTV systems must also provide footage to police during criminal investigations.

The ministry warned that individuals, foreign nationals, businesses, hotels, apartment owners, and landlords must not facilitate or provide accommodation, office space, or other support to scam compounds or illegal gambling operations.

Anyone found violating the order could face fines, confiscation of rental deposits, or criminal prosecution. Civil servants, military personnel, and police officers found to have assisted criminal groups could also face disciplinary action or criminal charges.

Crackdown Intensifies

The order comes as Laos steps up enforcement against cybercrime networks operating across the country.

On 18 July, authorities raided a rental complex in Dongphosy village, Hadxaifong District, where they dismantled an online gambling and fraud operation and detained 589 suspects, most of them Thai, Lao, Vietnamese, and Cambodian nationals. Investigators also seized nearly 10,000 desktop computers, laptops, and mobile phones for forensic examination.

The operation followed several other raids in Vientiane Capital earlier this month. On 11 July, police detained 122 suspects during raids on seven rented houses in Sisattanak District. Five days earlier, authorities arrested 26 Chinese nationals accused of running a fake South Korean stock investment scam in Sangthong District. Police also arrested 28 Chinese nationals linked to an online gambling operation at SanJiang Market.

According to Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, authorities arrested 4,482 people connected to cybercrime, online scams, and illegal gambling during the first six months of 2026 alone.