Dream Pairs Triumphs in UK Supreme Court Trademark Case, Reinforces Commitment to Global IP Protection

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dream Pairs, a globally recognized footwear brand under Miracle Miles Group Inc., which also owns Dream Pairs Kids, Bruno Marc, NORTIV 8, and ALLSWIFIT, has successfully defended itself in a high-profile trademark dispute before the United Kingdom Supreme Court. The case, Iconix (Umbro) v. Dream Pairs, centered on allegations that a stylized logo used by Dream Pairs on football boots infringed upon Iconix’s “double diamond” trademarks. After more than three years of litigation across three judicial levels—including trial, appeal, and Supreme Court proceedings—the UK’s highest court ruled in favor of Dream Pairs, concluding that the use of its logo does not constitute trademark infringement.



Miracle Miles Group Inc. owns the footwear brands Dream Pairs, Dream Pairs Kids, Bruno Marc, NORTIV 8, and ALLSWIFIT. The group fuels innovation and global growth across women’s, men’s, kids’, outdoor, and performance footwear, with a mission to deliver stylish, high-quality shoes through thoughtful design and inclusive pricing.

In June 2025, the UK Supreme Court ruled in favor of Dream Pairs, overturning the decision of the Court of Appeal and reaffirming the original trial judge’s conclusion that there was no likelihood of trademark infringement.

This significant outcome not only vindicates Dream Pairs’ position but also reaffirms the brand’s global commitment to responsible brand development and intellectual property integrity.

“At Dream Pairs, we believe in building enduring trust through thoughtful design and ethical business practices. This decision strengthens our resolve to safeguard our creative vision across international markets,” said a spokesperson for Dream Pairs.

Championing Brand Integrity and Fair Competition Globally

The origins of this case trace back to 2021, reflecting Dream Pairs’ unwavering commitment to fair competition and the protection of brand identity across international jurisdictions. Throughout each stage of the UK legal process—from the High Court to the Supreme Court—the company consistently advocated for legal clarity around brand expression and visual distinction in the marketplace.

This definitive legal victory affirms more than just a position in a single dispute; it reinforces Dream Pairs’ status as a global brand that actively safeguards its intellectual property with conviction and foresight. In an increasingly complex and competitive retail environment, Dream Pairs continues to uphold rigorous standards of originality, compliance, and ethical design.

By defending its rights through lawful and principled means, Dream Pairs sets a meaningful precedent—not only for its own brand ecosystem but for the broader footwear and fashion industries. The company remains firmly committed to delivering original, high-quality products to consumers worldwide while championing a global culture of accountability and innovation.

A Precedent-Setting Case in UK Trade Mark Law

The ruling from the UK Supreme Court is also notable for its broader impact on trade mark law. For the first time, the UK’s highest court recognized that post-sale confusion—how a product is perceived after purchase—can be relevant when assessing potential trade mark infringement. This clarification is expected to shape future legal standards and brand practices across industries where visual identity is a key driver of consumer trust.

While acknowledging the relevance of realistic post-sale scenarios, the Court ultimately upheld Dream Pairs’ position that appellate courts must respect the trial judge’s multifactorial assessment unless clear errors are present. The ruling underscores the importance of judicial restraint and confirms the original finding that no confusion or infringement occurred.

Demonstrating Leadership Through Innovation and Responsible Brand Protection

Dream Pairs’ landmark legal victory underscores its position as a trusted leader in the global footwear industry, committed to protecting intellectual property and driving innovation with integrity.

This achievement reflects the brand’s unwavering dedication to developing original designs while maintaining the highest standards of legal compliance and ethical business practices. Dream Pairs proactively upholds fair competition and sets a benchmark for transparency and accountability within the competitive footwear and fashion markets worldwide.

As a responsible global brand, Dream Pairs continuously invests in safeguarding its unique identity and fostering a marketplace where innovation and authenticity are valued and protected.

Through this commitment, Dream Pairs not only delivers superior products to consumers but also advances industry-wide standards, reinforcing its role as a professional, forward-looking innovator and steward of brand integrity.

About Dream Pairs

Founded with the vision of making fashion-forward footwear accessible to all, Dream Pairs is a global footwear brand known for combining style, comfort, and performance. With a customer-first approach and a commitment to quality, the brand continues to serve millions of consumers across North America, Europe, and beyond. As Dream Pairs grows its presence on the world stage, it remains committed to upholding the highest standards in innovation, design integrity, and intellectual property protection.

About Miracle Miles Group Inc.

Miracle Miles Group Inc. is the parent company behind the Dream Pairs family of footwear brands, including Dream Pairs, Dream Pairs Kids, Bruno Marc, NORTIV 8, ALLSWIFIT, etc. The company oversees the development, innovation, and global growth of its diverse portfolio across women’s, men’s, kids’, outdoor, and performance footwear. Founded with a mission to make high-quality, stylish shoes accessible for every occasion, Miracle Miles Group continues to build on this vision—striving to become a global leader in the footwear industry through thoughtful design, inclusive pricing, and customer-first values.