From Trading to Empowerment: HTX Unveils 2025 Mid-Year Performance and Strategic Roadmap

HTX Unveils 2025 Mid-Year Performance and Strategic Roadmap

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, recently announced its robust performance for the first half of 2025, demonstrating resilient growth in both user base and trading volume despite macro headwinds and a shifting regulatory environment.

To mark the occasion, HTX held a livestreamed strategy session on July 22, hosted by Molly, a leading voice within the HTX DAO ecosystem. The session featured a detailed review of HTX and HTX DAO’s achievements in the first half of the year, alongside a preview of key initiatives planned for the second half. From user acquisition and asset expansion to DAO governance upgrades and global compliance, both platforms continue to push the boundaries of user empowerment and ecosystem growth in the crypto space.

A Growth Paradigm Backed by Strategic Focus

While many crypto exchanges experienced stagnation or even recession in the first half of 2025, HTX defied market gravity with strong double-digit growth:

User base surged past 50 million, marking a 14% increase in the past six months

Trading volume rose by 17% YoY, with traders increasing by 11%

In Q1, HTX stood out as the only Top 10 exchange to post positive trading volume growth, despite broad market weakness

*View the full H1 2025 HTX performance report: https://square.htx.com.de/htx-releases-2025-mid-year-report-50-million-users-6-4-billion-assets-and-hot-crypto-surging-850-securely-positioned-among-the-worlds-top-exchanges/

Charting the Future with User Empowerment at the Core

After a foundational first half, HTX is doubling down on its long-term goal of building a decentralized, fully transparent “People’s Exchange,” while HTX DAO is entering a new phase centered on community-driven governance.

Climbing the compliance curve via on-chain value allocation

According to Molly, HTX DAO is actively exploring partnerships with compliant U.S.-based exchanges. While regulatory complexity has slowed progress, the strategic intent remains clear and unwavering.

Shifting governance and rewarding rights to the community through token empowerment

HTX DAO’s second-half priority is token-based empowerment. Beyond the existing voting and token recommendation mechanisms, new initiatives will further decentralize governance and incentivize participation:

1. DAO Treasury System: A share of trading fees will flow into a community-managed treasury, funding ecosystem growth and innovation.

2. On-Chain Point-Based Reward System: Community engagement, such as posting, content sharing, or project referrals, will be recorded on-chain. Contributors will be rewarded via future token airdrops, transforming participation into yield.

Molly claimed that these mechanisms represent a pivot handover of platform governance and revenue allocation rights, and they will redefine the user-platform relationship in the Web3 era. “It is just getting started,” she added. “More token utility and holder rewards are in the pipeline.”

A comprehensive product upgrade for an improved experience

In today’s market, a long-term vision and user-centric products are paramount. HTX is responding with a renewed focus on product innovation to create a more secure and intuitive trading experience.

In Q3, HTX brings a full app upgrade across 20+ products, including spot, margin, and futures trading. Users will enjoy enhanced UX, visual refreshes, and seamless order execution.

A Fair, Transparent Path for Quality Asset Listings

The live stream also addressed the community’s questions on token recommendation standards for listing.

HTX’s listing framework is built around three pillars of strong community demand, a proven team and clear tokenomics, and the long-term commitment to community-building and value creation (e.g., $CFX ).

“Backed by robust liquidity and an active user base, HTX helps premium projects attract immediate market attention. With the global reach of our advisor Justin Sun, HTX listings often spark industry-wide momentum,” said Molly.

To protect the integrity of the token recommendation, strict quality thresholds and anti-rigging safeguards are in place. Ultimately, Justin Sun plays an influential advisory role, offering strategic expertise and insights to support HTX’s leadership, ensuring fairness and preventing manipulation or bribery.

HTX is taking the “bold yet cautious” approach to decentralization. HTX’s ultimate goal is to institutionalize a fully decentralized, user-governed exchange model with verifiable on-chain accountability.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of “Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance,” HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.