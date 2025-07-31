Keysight Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Global Company of the Year Award for Excellence in 6G Test and Measurement

Recognition underscores Keysight’s market leadership, customer-centric innovation, and pioneering role in accelerating 6G technology validation through AI, digital twin testing, and spectrum exploration

SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is proud to recognize Keysight Technologies with the 2025 Global Company of the Year award in the 6G test and measurement industry. This honor highlights Keysight’s exceptional performance in innovation, strategic execution, and market leadership, affirming its role as a trusted partner driving the global shift from 5G to 6G.

Frost & Sullivan’s independent benchmarking analysis evaluates companies across two key dimensions: strategy effectiveness and execution. Keysight excels in both areas by aligning R&D investments with emerging 6G market needs while delivering scalable, high-performance solutions. “With solutions spanning RF and network testing, Keysight offers a broader and more flexible approach than its competitors. These tools enable researchers to generate and analyze signals across the spectrum and recreate complex and dynamic environments, accelerating 6G research,” said Sujan Sami, research director at Frost & Sullivan.

Keysight was the first vendor to secure the US FCC’s Spectrum Horizons Experimental license, gaining access to sub-terahertz frequencies from 95 GHz to 3 THz. This early regulatory breakthrough enabled Keysight to validate ultra-high-speed, low-latency 6G applications, such as augmented reality and holographic communications — setting a new industry benchmark.

The company’s integrated approach combines high-speed hardware with intelligent software, like Vector Signal Analysis, creating a powerful test and validation ecosystem. Its digital twin capabilities enable researchers to emulate complete 6G networks, that could help reduce field testing costs, accelerate development, and optimize AI/ML model training for RAN and PHY layer improvements.

Keysight’s strategic focus on AI/ML also enhances testing accuracy. Its collaborations with leading universities—including Northeastern University, the University of Malaga, and the Singapore University of Technology and Design—demonstrate its commitment to advancing research in new spectrum technologies, AI-native networks and devices, and new network architectures.

By providing test capabilities for non-terrestrial networks (NTN), including satellite and aerial systems, Keysight supports 6G’s vision for ubiquitous connectivity — even in remote and underserved regions. The company’s holistic customer engagement strategy and brand consistency earn it strong trust across the wireless value chain.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan, which reflects our commitment to enabling the next generation of wireless innovation,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, Vice President, 6G and Next Generation Technology at Keysight. “Advancing 6G requires test solutions that deliver precision, reliability, and deep technical insight, areas where Keysight continues to lead. From working with partners to establish a pre-6G test setup using centimeter-wave (cmWave) spectrum to advancing AI-for-RAN with solutions to validate AI models, our decades of expertise and industry partnerships uniquely position us to support the breakthroughs that will define the future of connectivity.”

Frost & Sullivan congratulates Keysight for setting the pace in 6G innovation and execution. Its contributions are shaping the future of wireless communications, enabling its customers to design, test, and deploy next-generation networks with confidence.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

