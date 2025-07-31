NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Figma valued at over $19 billion in IPO

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Equities are catching a bid early Thursday after decent earnings reports from tech giants Microsoft and Meta. Apple and Amazon report their earnings after today’s market close.

Figma, which provides browser-based design software, raised $1.2 billion after pricing nearly 37 million shares at $33 each. The price was above an upwardly revised range and valued Figma at more than $19 billion .

Figma (NYSE: FIG) celebrates its initial public offering

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE: SI) celebrates its initial public offering

