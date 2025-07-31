OSR Holdings Provides Transparency Update on Equity Financing Instruments

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH), a global healthcare company advancing biomedical innovation approaches to health and wellness to support global health outcomes, today provided a transparency update regarding its Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) agreement with White Lion GBM Innovation Fund and related convertible instruments.

Highlights:

Total shares issued to date under structured financing: 2,308,382 Commitment Shares: 519,481 Convertible Notes: 745,193 Warrant Exercises: 276,208

Under the ELOC agreement: Registered Share Capacity: 9,500,000 Shares Issued Since June 17, 2025 (Effecitve Date of S-1/A): 767,500 Utilization: Less than 10% of total registered shares



“While structured financing mechanisms like ELOCs, warrants, and convertible notes inherently carry dilution risk, it’s important to emphasize that any future issuance under our ELOC is not purely dilutive,” said Peter Hwang, CEO of OSRH. “Proceeds from these financings are being invested directly into our business, enabling accelerated development across our drug R&D pipeline, medical device initiatives, and digital asset ecosystems.”

Dilution to date has been limited and tightly managed, with less than 10% of registered shares issued under the ELOC. OSRH is committed to protecting shareholder value by aligning all financing activity with near-term growth objectives.

OSRH remains confident that its current share price does not reflect the company’s intrinsic value, which includes:

A “Plug-and-Play” bacterial vector platform for cancer immunotherapy

A Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Drug (DMOAD) candidate

A strategic move toward acquiring noninvasive glucose monitoring technology through a signed term sheet with Woori IO

Woori IO Transaction Update:

“While not disclosed in our initial announcement, Woori IO’s clinical trial in Korea is being conducted in partnership with one of the world’s largest technology companies in the mobile and wearable devices space,” said Mr. Hwang. “We intend to provide full transparency on this relationship following the signing of the Stock Purchase Agreement, which we expect to complete in good faith by the end of October.”

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovation approaches to health and wellness to support global health outcomes. Through its subsidiaries, OSRH is engaged in immuno‑oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device distribution. OSRH’s vision is to acquire and operate a portfolio of innovative healthcare and wellness companies, improving patient care through cutting‑edge research and development. For more information, visit www.OSR‑Holdings.com.